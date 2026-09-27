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Love, Complications and Everything In Between: Zee 5 Global Brings Nayanthara and Kavin Starrer Hi to Audiences on 25th September
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Zee 5 Global continues its winning streak by bringing audiences some of the most celebrated blockbusters featuring India's biggest superstars. Following the phenomenal response to Jananayagan, the platform is now gearing up to premiere Hi, starring Nayanthara and Kavin, an unconventional yet heartwarming romance that offers a fresh perspective on modern relationships.
With Nayanthara and Kavin leading the cast, Hi delivers a heartwarming and emotionally resonant take on modern-day relationships. The film brings together the unexpected pairing of two powerhouse performers, whose crackling on-screen chemistry adds a unique charm to the narrative. While Nayanthara effortlessly embodies a strong, independent woman with conviction and grace, Kavin wins hearts as a sincere and endearing young man whose vulnerability makes him instantly relatable. Their performances complement each other beautifully, creating characters that feel authentic and memorable.
Directed by Vishnu Edavan, The film follows a young man who refuses to give up on finding love despite heartbreak and rejection, and a young woman grappling with family challenges while trying to escape an unwanted marriage. When their paths cross, they embark on a heartfelt journey of love, acceptance, and self-discovery. Hi is further elevated by the presence of celebrated Tamil cinema veterans Radhika Sarathkumar, late actor K. Bhagyaraj, and Prabhu, whose impactful performances add emotional depth to the narrative. The film also marks one of the final on-screen appearances of the legendary filmmaker, actor, and writer K. Bhagyaraj, making it a particularly special and memorable addition to the film's legacy.
Through its refreshing narrative and relatable characters, Hi captures the fears and aspirations of a generation navigating love and relationships in an ever-evolving world. With a heartfelt storytelling, the film offers a deeply resonant viewing experience that is poised to strike a chord with audiences across age groups.
Trailer Link -
Siju Prabhakaran, Chief Business Officer, Zee 5 Global, said, “At Zee 5 Global, we are committed to bringing audiences stories that are rooted in emotion and connect with viewers across markets. With Hi, we are delighted to present a refreshing take on love, relationships and the complexities that come with them. The film brings together Nayanthara and Kavin in a heartfelt story that balances romance, humour and emotion. We look forward to bringing this film to audiences across our global markets and hope it resonates with viewers worldwide.”
Speaking about Hi, Nayanthara said, “The character I play in Hi is someone who is independent, resilient, and deeply grounded in her convictions, yet she carries her own fears and emotional complexities. That balance of strength and vulnerability is what made the role so meaningful to me. She is protective of the people she loves, thoughtful in her choices, and someone who learns that opening her heart can be both challenging and beautiful.
Hi is very close to my heart because it tells a deeply relatable story about love in today’s world. It explores how two people, despite their differences, insecurities, and fears, come together in search of acceptance and companionship. The film beautifully captures the inner conflicts we face, as well as the pressures and expectations that often come from family while navigating relationships, which is what makes it feel so authentic and universal. Working with Vishnu Edavan was a wonderful experience, as he brought great sensitivity and honesty to the storytelling. It was also incredibly rewarding to share this journey with such an exceptional ensemble of co-stars, whose performances and camaraderie added so much heart to the film. I believe audiences will see parts of themselves in these characters and connect with the warmth, honesty, and hope that the story offers. I’m excited for viewers to watch Hi on Zee 5 Global and experience this heartfelt journey for themselves.”
Kavin said, “What I loved most about Hi was that it gives us a male protagonist who is unapologetically vulnerable, emotionally honest, and unafraid to wear his heart on his sleeve. In a world where men are often expected to hide their emotions, my character embraces them, making him incredibly real and relatable. He is a young man navigating love, rejection, self-doubt, and the fear of not being enough, all while holding on to the hope of finding a meaningful connection.
What makes the story special is that it captures the emotional highs and lows of relationships with authenticity and warmth. The journey my character goes through, the choices he makes, and the struggles he faces to win over the woman he loves are things many young people will connect with. Director Vishnu Edavan has crafted a beautiful, heartfelt film that balances romance, humour, and emotion effortlessly. Jen Martin’s soulful music and evocative background score further elevate the narrative, while the chartbuster ‘Rasagulla’ created a sensation among audiences, with its infectious energy and catchy melody making it a song that everyone loved to vibe to. The love and appreciation that Hi has already received means a lot to all of us, and I’m thrilled that even more viewers will now get to experience this special story on Zee 5 Global.”
Audiences can look forward to experiencing this refreshing romantic drama exclusively on 25th September, at Zee 5 Global.
Hi premieres exclusively on Zee 5 Global on 25 September 2026.
With Nayanthara and Kavin leading the cast, Hi delivers a heartwarming and emotionally resonant take on modern-day relationships. The film brings together the unexpected pairing of two powerhouse performers, whose crackling on-screen chemistry adds a unique charm to the narrative. While Nayanthara effortlessly embodies a strong, independent woman with conviction and grace, Kavin wins hearts as a sincere and endearing young man whose vulnerability makes him instantly relatable. Their performances complement each other beautifully, creating characters that feel authentic and memorable.
Directed by Vishnu Edavan, The film follows a young man who refuses to give up on finding love despite heartbreak and rejection, and a young woman grappling with family challenges while trying to escape an unwanted marriage. When their paths cross, they embark on a heartfelt journey of love, acceptance, and self-discovery. Hi is further elevated by the presence of celebrated Tamil cinema veterans Radhika Sarathkumar, late actor K. Bhagyaraj, and Prabhu, whose impactful performances add emotional depth to the narrative. The film also marks one of the final on-screen appearances of the legendary filmmaker, actor, and writer K. Bhagyaraj, making it a particularly special and memorable addition to the film's legacy.
Through its refreshing narrative and relatable characters, Hi captures the fears and aspirations of a generation navigating love and relationships in an ever-evolving world. With a heartfelt storytelling, the film offers a deeply resonant viewing experience that is poised to strike a chord with audiences across age groups.
Trailer Link -
Siju Prabhakaran, Chief Business Officer, Zee 5 Global, said, “At Zee 5 Global, we are committed to bringing audiences stories that are rooted in emotion and connect with viewers across markets. With Hi, we are delighted to present a refreshing take on love, relationships and the complexities that come with them. The film brings together Nayanthara and Kavin in a heartfelt story that balances romance, humour and emotion. We look forward to bringing this film to audiences across our global markets and hope it resonates with viewers worldwide.”
Speaking about Hi, Nayanthara said, “The character I play in Hi is someone who is independent, resilient, and deeply grounded in her convictions, yet she carries her own fears and emotional complexities. That balance of strength and vulnerability is what made the role so meaningful to me. She is protective of the people she loves, thoughtful in her choices, and someone who learns that opening her heart can be both challenging and beautiful.
Hi is very close to my heart because it tells a deeply relatable story about love in today’s world. It explores how two people, despite their differences, insecurities, and fears, come together in search of acceptance and companionship. The film beautifully captures the inner conflicts we face, as well as the pressures and expectations that often come from family while navigating relationships, which is what makes it feel so authentic and universal. Working with Vishnu Edavan was a wonderful experience, as he brought great sensitivity and honesty to the storytelling. It was also incredibly rewarding to share this journey with such an exceptional ensemble of co-stars, whose performances and camaraderie added so much heart to the film. I believe audiences will see parts of themselves in these characters and connect with the warmth, honesty, and hope that the story offers. I’m excited for viewers to watch Hi on Zee 5 Global and experience this heartfelt journey for themselves.”
Kavin said, “What I loved most about Hi was that it gives us a male protagonist who is unapologetically vulnerable, emotionally honest, and unafraid to wear his heart on his sleeve. In a world where men are often expected to hide their emotions, my character embraces them, making him incredibly real and relatable. He is a young man navigating love, rejection, self-doubt, and the fear of not being enough, all while holding on to the hope of finding a meaningful connection.
What makes the story special is that it captures the emotional highs and lows of relationships with authenticity and warmth. The journey my character goes through, the choices he makes, and the struggles he faces to win over the woman he loves are things many young people will connect with. Director Vishnu Edavan has crafted a beautiful, heartfelt film that balances romance, humour, and emotion effortlessly. Jen Martin’s soulful music and evocative background score further elevate the narrative, while the chartbuster ‘Rasagulla’ created a sensation among audiences, with its infectious energy and catchy melody making it a song that everyone loved to vibe to. The love and appreciation that Hi has already received means a lot to all of us, and I’m thrilled that even more viewers will now get to experience this special story on Zee 5 Global.”
Audiences can look forward to experiencing this refreshing romantic drama exclusively on 25th September, at Zee 5 Global.
Hi premieres exclusively on Zee 5 Global on 25 September 2026.
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