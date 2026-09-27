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NETFLIX ANNOUNCES NEW SHOWS FROM THE WORLD OF GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE, PUPPY PIRATES AND MORE FOR PRESCHOOLERS AND KIDS
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Parents want to feel good about what their kids are watching and playing — and at Netflix, we’re building a place where play, discovery and fun go hand in hand. With a growing slate of preschool and kids titles, Netflix offers families stories and characters little ones love, alongside activities designed to spark imagination, encourage curiosity and keep kids engaged in ways parents can feel great about.
That’s why we’re expanding beloved worlds kids already love, with brand-new adventures from Gabby’s Dollhouse and more Sesame Street on the way. We’re also introducing fresh favorites for young audiences, from an all-new series – Puppy Pirates to even more Bad Dinosaurs. Netflix Playground has four new games from the kid favorite worlds of KPop Demon Hunters, Trash Truck, Numberblocks and Danny Go!
Kids and family viewing represented 15% of Netflix’s total view hours in H1 2026 and has garnered 106B hours since the beginning of 2023. Whether it’s connecting with trusted voices like Sesame Street and Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs, following heartfelt adventures in Trash Truck and The Creature Cases, igniting imagination with stories like Swapped, Leo and Gabby's Dollhouse, building problem-solving skills with StoryBots and the upcoming SCHOOLED!, or getting up and moving with Danny Go!, we’re building a lineup of films, series and games for preschoolers and kids to entertain, delight and inspire.
New Adventures on the Way
Sesame Street is bringing even more of the neighborhood to Netflix, sending Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and friends on their biggest adventures yet. Netflix is currently in development on a Sesame Street film, with Rideback and Sesame Workshop. On the series side, the deal between Netflix and Sesame Workshop has been extended to keep delivering new seasons of the show through Season 62. Fans can also look forward to Season 57 Volume 4 arriving November 23 and Volumes 5 and 6 coming in 2027, plus the licensed CGI animated series Mecha Builders will arrive on October 26.
The world of Gabby’s Dollhouse is expanding, too. Gabby’s sister, Doozie, is set to take center stage in Doozie’s Doghouse, a mixed-media companion series premiering November 9, packed with tail-wagging surprises and woof-tastic imaginative play. Then on December 9, Gabby’s Dollhouse: Makers and Bakers debuts with four holiday-themed episodes hosted by Laila Lockhart Kraner as Gabby, as talented young baker-and-maker duos take on whimsical crafting and baking challenges judged by Aidy Bryant, Justin Willman and Melissa Villaseñor. More episodes will follow in 2027. Gabby’s Dollhouse Seasons 1-13 have accumulated over 670M views since 2024. More details here.
Preschoolers also get a brand-new crew with Puppy Pirates, from creator Matthew Fernandes. Four heroic hounds sail the high seas fetching whatever’s been lost — treasure, stuffies, you name it
That’s why we’re expanding beloved worlds kids already love, with brand-new adventures from Gabby’s Dollhouse and more Sesame Street on the way. We’re also introducing fresh favorites for young audiences, from an all-new series – Puppy Pirates to even more Bad Dinosaurs. Netflix Playground has four new games from the kid favorite worlds of KPop Demon Hunters, Trash Truck, Numberblocks and Danny Go!
Kids and family viewing represented 15% of Netflix’s total view hours in H1 2026 and has garnered 106B hours since the beginning of 2023. Whether it’s connecting with trusted voices like Sesame Street and Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs, following heartfelt adventures in Trash Truck and The Creature Cases, igniting imagination with stories like Swapped, Leo and Gabby's Dollhouse, building problem-solving skills with StoryBots and the upcoming SCHOOLED!, or getting up and moving with Danny Go!, we’re building a lineup of films, series and games for preschoolers and kids to entertain, delight and inspire.
New Adventures on the Way
Sesame Street is bringing even more of the neighborhood to Netflix, sending Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and friends on their biggest adventures yet. Netflix is currently in development on a Sesame Street film, with Rideback and Sesame Workshop. On the series side, the deal between Netflix and Sesame Workshop has been extended to keep delivering new seasons of the show through Season 62. Fans can also look forward to Season 57 Volume 4 arriving November 23 and Volumes 5 and 6 coming in 2027, plus the licensed CGI animated series Mecha Builders will arrive on October 26.
The world of Gabby’s Dollhouse is expanding, too. Gabby’s sister, Doozie, is set to take center stage in Doozie’s Doghouse, a mixed-media companion series premiering November 9, packed with tail-wagging surprises and woof-tastic imaginative play. Then on December 9, Gabby’s Dollhouse: Makers and Bakers debuts with four holiday-themed episodes hosted by Laila Lockhart Kraner as Gabby, as talented young baker-and-maker duos take on whimsical crafting and baking challenges judged by Aidy Bryant, Justin Willman and Melissa Villaseñor. More episodes will follow in 2027. Gabby’s Dollhouse Seasons 1-13 have accumulated over 670M views since 2024. More details here.
Preschoolers also get a brand-new crew with Puppy Pirates, from creator Matthew Fernandes. Four heroic hounds sail the high seas fetching whatever’s been lost — treasure, stuffies, you name it
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