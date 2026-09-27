Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Visits Victory Park In Baku On Remembrance Day

President Ilham Aliyev Visits Victory Park In Baku On Remembrance Day


2026-09-27 03:05:20
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Victory Park in Baku on September 27 on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

The head of state laid a wreath at the Victory Monument and paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then paid deep respect to the memory of the martyrs.

MENAFN27092026000195011045ID1111721234



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search