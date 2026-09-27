Marneuli Hosts Event Honoring Azerbaijani Martyrs

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

As in many countries around the world, Azerbaijanis living in Georgia are organizing a series of events dedicated to September 27 - Remembrance Day.

According to Azertag, a commemorative event titled "Those Who Live Forever" was held in Marneuli, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan House in Marneuli and the Georgian Azerbaijani Integration Center (GAIC), with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, Head of the Embassy's Military Attaché Office Colonel Arzu Hasanov, embassy staff, Counselor of the Turkish Embassy in Georgia Oguz Akin, representatives and officers of the embassy's military attaché office, Sheikh and Mufti of the Administration of Muslims of All Georgia Haji Faig Nabiyev and Haji Etibar Eminov, members of the Marneuli Municipal Council, families and relatives of martyrs, and members of the public.

The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

In his speech, Director of the Azerbaijan House and GAIC Mahabbat Imanov said that September 27 - Remembrance Day is of particular importance in honoring the memory of the martyrs and conveying their life stories and heroism to the younger generation. He said the main purpose of the "Those Who Live Forever" event was to preserve the memory of the martyrs and instill in young people the spirit of their sacrifice.

He noted that Azerbaijan's territorial integrity had been fully restored as a result of the sacrifice and heroism of its servicemen. People who had been displaced from their homes for many years had gained the opportunity to return to their native lands.

Ambassador Faig Guliyev said the martyrs would live forever in the memory of the Azerbaijani people. He noted that the Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of President and Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, had written a new chapter in history during the 44-day Patriotic War. The army had demonstrated unprecedented bravery and liberated the country's territories that had remained under occupation for nearly 30 years. He emphasized the special role played by the heroism and sacrifice of the martyrs during the war.

The ambassador also provided detailed information about reconstruction efforts being carried out in the liberated territories.

Highlighting the importance of Azerbaijan-Georgia friendship and brotherly relations, the diplomat noted that, as during the First Karabakh War, ethnic Azerbaijanis from Georgia had heroically participated in the battles for the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity during the 44-day Patriotic War. According to him, the moral support provided by Azerbaijanis living in Georgia during both wars was of particular importance.

Faig Guliyev said that while commemorating the martyrs with profound sorrow, people also feel a sense of pride in their heroism and sacrifice.

Counselor of the Turkish Embassy in Georgia Oguz Akin stressed the importance of respectfully commemorating the martyrs. He also spoke about the fraternal relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

Sheikh Haji Faig Nabiyev and Mufti Haji Etibar Eminov of the Administration of Muslims of All Georgia emphasized the importance of providing moral support to the families of the martyrs and preserving their memory.

Head of the TIKA office in Georgia Salih Ozer expressed his respect for the memory of the martyrs and spoke about the fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

At the event, Nazan Maharramova, grandmother of martyr Orkhan Maharramov, and relatives of martyr Bilal Gambarov - his aunt Qiyafat Gambarova and uncle Iman Tanriverdiyev - spoke about the martyrs' lives and military service and shared their memories.

The speakers expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and care provided to the families of martyrs.

Schoolchildren then recited poems on patriotic themes, followed by a performance titled "Those Who Live Forever."

The event concluded with a communal meal in memory of the martyrs and prayers for their souls.