Russian Forces Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight, One Person Injured
“One person was injured. The enemy attacked two districts of the region more than 20 times using drones and artillery,” he wrote.
In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove communities came under fire. An enterprise and a market were damaged. Fires broke out.Read also: Russian strikes in Odesa region leave two injured, houses and warehouses damaged
In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the Mykolaivka community. A man was taken to hospital in serious condition.
As Ukrinform reported, the previous day, a Russian airstrike in the Dnipropetrovsk region killed a teenage girl and a woman and injured several others.
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