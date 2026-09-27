War Update: 221 Combat Engagements At Front Line Over Past Day, Two Directions Remain Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in a Facebook post, updating on the situation as of 08:00 on Sunday, September 27.

Russian forces launched 90 airstrikes, dropping 289 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 10,489 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,729 attacks, 26 of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Sumy region, the settlements of Bezsalivka, Koreniok, Rohizne, Tovstodubove, Potapivka, Sopych, Kucherivka, Fotovyzh, Yastrubshchyna, Bachivsk, Shpyl, Hirky, Havrylova Sloboda, Starykove, Prohres and Nova Huta came under Russian artillery fire. In the Chernihiv region, Buchky was shelled. Sukhodil was hit by an airstrike.

Ukrainian Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces and artillery struck four command posts and UAV control points, two artillery systems, and four important and logistical targets belonging to Russian forces.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, one Russian assault was recorded. The aggressor launched one airstrike using two guided aerial bombs and carried out 51 attacks.

In the Southern Slobozhanschyna direction, Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks toward Ternova, Kozacha Lopan and Lyman.

Defense Forces strike Russian ammunition depot and Terek radar station

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces made three attempts to improve their positions toward Kupiansk, Radkivka and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

In the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched 12 attacks toward Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Lyman, Dibrova, Stavky and Cherneshchyna.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces conducted five assaults near Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces attacked once toward Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, according to updated information, 26 attacks were recorded in the areas of Kostiantynivka and toward Illinivka, Torske, Rusyn Yar, Pryiut, Shakhove, Vilne, Stepove and Kucheriv Yar.

On the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces made 26 attempts to advance toward Dorozhnie, Hannivka, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Dobropillia, Svitle, Hulive, Serhiivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Krasnopodillia and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Russian forces attacked twice toward Voskresenka and Berezove.

In the Huliaipole direction, Russian forces launched six attacks toward Kosivtseve, Vozdvyzhivka, Rivne and Hirke.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian forces made one attempt to improve their positions toward Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of Russian forces forming offensive groups were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to September 27, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,528,970 personnel.

Photo: AFU General Staff