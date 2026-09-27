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Russian Uavs Strike Industrial Enterprises In Poltava Region

Russian Uavs Strike Industrial Enterprises In Poltava Region


2026-09-27 03:04:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Enemy UAV strikes on industrial enterprises were recorded at several locations in the Myrhorod district," Diakivnych wrote.

According to him, there were no casualties.

Read also: Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, one person injured

As Ukrinform reported, on September 25, residential buildings and railway infrastructure were damaged in the Poltava community as a result of a Russian attack.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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