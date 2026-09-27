Russian Uavs Strike Industrial Enterprises In Poltava Region
"Enemy UAV strikes on industrial enterprises were recorded at several locations in the Myrhorod district," Diakivnych wrote.
According to him, there were no casualties.Read also: Russian forces attack two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, one person injured
As Ukrinform reported, on September 25, residential buildings and railway infrastructure were damaged in the Poltava community as a result of a Russian attack.
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