Boeing Warns Of 737 MAX Software Flaw In Landing Navigation

The issue stems from a cockpit software update and can surface when flight crews change their planned flight path after a missed approach, according to the reports.

Boeing said it notified all 737 operators last month about the software issue, under which pilots may lose access to automated flight guidance in a specific landing scenario.

"We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases. Our engineers are working on a software update to permanently address the issue," the planemaker said in a statement.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it was aware of a potential issue in a software update affecting the flight computers on certain 737 MAX aircraft and was working closely with Boeing and the airlines.

The regulator added it would convene a Corrective Action Review Board and take immediate action if a safety concern is identified.

Boeing has faced intense regulatory and safety scrutiny in recent years following two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to a worldwide grounding of the aircraft, along with a mid-air cabin panel blowout on a nearly new Alaska Airlines MAX 9.

Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have both asked Boeing to withhold delivery of new 737 MAX jets equipped with the affected software, requesting an earlier version instead.

It remains unclear how many aircraft currently operate with the flawed software. Boeing, airlines, and regulators are continuing to assess the issue and determine whether it poses a broader flight-safety concern.