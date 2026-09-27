Kenya: Defence College Of Health Sciences (DCHS) Graduates Charged To Uphold Professionalism In Military Healthcare

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Military healthcare is a critical pillar of operational readiness, demanding technical competence, resilience, compassion and an unwavering commitment to preserving life.

These responsibilities took centre stage as the Defence College of Health Sciences (DCHS) marked the completion of its 2026 training programme with a Candle Lighting Ceremony and the Nurses' and Midwives' Pledge at Lang'ata Garrison.

The ceremony brought together graduands, instructors and invited guests to celebrate professional growth and the transition of trainees into healthcare practice. It also highlighted the important role military health personnel play in protecting the health and well-being of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel and sustaining mission readiness in both peacetime and operational environments.

Presiding over the ceremony, the Guest of Honour, National Defence University-Kenya (NDU-K) Vice-Chancellor Lieutenant General David Tarus, challenged the graduates to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during their training with professionalism, discipline and dedication across KDF medical establishments.

Drawing attention to the realities of military operations, Lieutenant General Tarus emphasised that effective medical support is indispensable to the ability of troops to operate in demanding environments.

“For those of you who have operated in operational areas, you recall the harsh and difficult environment. Mission readiness depends heavily on the quality, preparedness and professionalism of our medical personnel. This places a profound responsibility on the Defence College of Health Sciences to prepare professionals who possess not only technical competencies, but also the resilience, discipline and commitment demanded by military service,” he said.

He underscored the responsibility entrusted to military healthcare professionals, noting that their competence and preparedness directly contribute to the effectiveness and resilience of personnel deployed in diverse operational environments.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK), Dr Lister Onsongo, urged the graduates to remain committed to continuous professional development and avoid complacency as they progress in their careers.

She encouraged them to embrace evidence-based practice, clinical research and innovation to remain responsive to emerging healthcare challenges and advances in medical practice.

A defining moment of the ceremony was the lighting of candles, symbolising knowledge, compassion and service. This was followed by the Nurses' and Midwives' Pledge, through which the graduands affirmed their commitment to professional ethics, integrity, dignity and the delivery of quality healthcare.

The ceremony marked not only the completion of training but also the beginning of greater professional responsibility. For the graduates, the transition places them at the intersection of two demanding callings-healthcare and military service-where competence, discipline and compassion are essential to safeguarding lives.

Guided by its vision to become a centre of excellence in medical training and research for national security and strategy, DCHS continues to develop healthcare professionals capable of supporting the evolving medical requirements of the KDF. The College's training is anchored on the core values of integrity, creativity, discipline, stewardship, compassion, collaboration and dignity.

As the graduates embark on the next phase of their service, the flame lit during the ceremony stands as an enduring reminder of their professional calling: to preserve life, provide compassionate care and uphold the highest standards of healthcare in service to the KDF and the Nation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo