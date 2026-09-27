Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) And Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) Hold 2Nd Proximity Commanders' Security Meeting

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) convened the 2nd Proximity Commanders Security Meeting on 24 September 2026 in Kajiado County to deliberate on matters of mutual security interest along the shared border.

Recognizing that effective cross-border cooperation is vital in addressing transnational challenges that directly impact frontier communities, the forum brought together senior military leaders and delegates from both nations to strengthen mechanisms for joint action.

The high-level engagement was co-chaired by Major General Luka Kutto, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Eastern Command (EASTCOM), representing the Kenya Defence Forces, and Brigadier General Paul Masinde of the Tanzania People's Defence Force. The meeting provided an interactive platform for security representatives to evaluate emerging operational concerns along the common border and reinforce framework strategies for coordinated responses.

Central to the security discussions was the enhancement of border protection through regular surveillance, impromptu patrols, and a sustained military presence to deter criminal activities. The commanders further underscored the urgent need to address illegal immigration and associated cross-border security risks, emphasizing closer coordination and synergy among multi-agency security enforcement teams managing movement along shared entry points.

To effectively counter transnational organized crime, both delegations emphasized the critical importance of timely intelligence and information sharing between regional security agencies. Strengthening these communication links aims to ensure seamless operational integration, proactive threat mitigation, and swift, joint countermeasures against cross-border criminal networks.

Building on the actionable outcomes of the inaugural engagement, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to implementing joint recommendations focused on upgrading border security infrastructure, deepening community engagement, and establishing a robust bilateral framework. These priority areas are structured to improve institutional collaboration and standardize operational protocols across all involved agencies from both partner states.

The successful bilateral forum reaffirms the enduring commitment and value of continuous engagement between the KDF and TPDF in addressing shared security concerns beyond national boundaries. By bringing together commanders and military delegates, the engagement successfully solidified open channels for strategic dialogue, operational alignment, and the sustained promotion of peace and security along the shared border.

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