Kenya: Arrowhead: General (Rtd) Robert Kibochi's Journey Of Service, Command And Intellectual Leadership

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

On 25 September 2026, military leaders, retired officers, family and friends gathered for the launch of Arrowhead, the memoir of General (Rtd) Robert Kibochi, PhD, EGH, CBS. Among those present were former Defence Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Raychelle Omamo, Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) General Charles Kahariri and General Officers-many of whom had shared different chapters of his remarkable 44-year military journey.

More than the launch of a memoir, the occasion became a reflection on service, institutional memory and the enduring responsibility of military leaders to preserve the lessons of their profession for future generations.

General Kahariri hailed General (Rtd) Kibochi describing Arrowhead as an important contribution to Kenya's military history and a step towards building a stronger culture of documenting the experiences, decisions and lessons that have shaped the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Echoing an earlier call by the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, Dr William Ruto, at the National Defence University-Kenya last year, the CDF encouraged serving and retired officers across all ranks to document their experiences, creating a lasting“vault of wisdom” from which future generations can learn.

Ambassador Omamo similarly described Arrowhead as more than a personal account, noting its significance as a record of Kenya's military heritage. She praised General (Rtd) Kibochi's career as one defined by discipline, sacrifice, courage, scholarship and an openness to new ideas.

General (Rtd) Kibochi's journey began in 1979 when he joined the military as a young trade cadet. Over the next four decades, he rose through the ranks to become Kenya's 10th Chief of the Defence Forces, serving from May 2020 to May 2023.

His career broke important professional ground. As the first officer from the Signals Corps to attain the rank of full General and command the KDF, his progression reflected the growing importance of communications, technology and information capabilities in contemporary military operations.

His pursuit of academic excellence ran alongside his military career. He earned a Doctorate in Peace and Conflict Management, becoming the first serving Chief of the Defence Forces in Kenya to hold a PhD. His academic journey reinforced a central lesson of modern command: military leadership increasingly demands an understanding not only of operations and tactics, but also of conflict, diplomacy, strategy and institutional governance.

Throughout his service, General (Rtd) Kibochi held demanding command and staff appointments at home and abroad. His deployment under the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone exposed him to the complexities of multinational peace operations, while subsequent operational responsibilities tested his leadership in environments where commanders were required to make difficult decisions under pressure.

As CDF, he championed initiatives aimed at modernising the Defence Forces, strengthening operational readiness, developing specialised military healthcare capabilities and enhancing training across the Services. His tenure underscored the importance of continuously adapting the Force to an evolving security environment.

Arrowhead also offers insights into his philosophy of command. General (Rtd) Kibochi likens military leadership to a relay race: every leader inherits an institution built by those before them, carries it forward through their period of responsibility and ultimately passes it to the next generation stronger and better prepared.

His reflections on continuous learning, thoughtful decision-making, careful speech, constructive silence and respect for diverse perspectives provide lessons that extend beyond military command.

For many of those gathered at the launch, including officers who had served alongside him decades earlier, the occasion was also a reminder that the bonds forged through military service endure long after active duty.

Through Arrowhead, General (Rtd) Kibochi has transformed more than four decades of experience into an enduring record of service, command and intellectual leadership. His story reinforces a timeless military principle: rank may mark the level of responsibility entrusted to an officer, but the enduring measure of command lies in the institution strengthened, the people developed and the lessons passed to those who follow.

His memoir therefore becomes more than the story of one soldier. It is a contribution to Kenya's military heritage and a repository of lessons for future generations entrusted with the defence of the Republic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo