Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Hails Youth Participation In 'Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Addressing the 138th episode of his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated the youth for their participation in the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan' and urged citizens to look out for those who might be taking drugs or attempting to quit substance abuse.

"Recently, youths of the country have taken a very important pledge against drug abuse. They have not only taken a pledge to stay away from intoxicants but have also taken the responsibility for spreading this message among others," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan' will continue for 100 weeks and is witnessing the participation of 'My Bharat' volunteers.

"Young people associated with NSS are also a part of the campaign. Schools, colleges and universities have also joined in, along with several social and spiritual organisations," he said while mentioning that several pledge ceremonies and awareness programmes have been held across the country over the past few days.

Further, the Prime Minister said that youth spreading the message to quit drugs is what he has personally liked most in the campaign.

"Our young people are spreading the message of quitting addiction in their own language and through their own methods. I had urged our young friends during 'Mann Ki Baat' (earlier) to join this campaign through their own creativity. I am happy to see that thousands of youths have responded to this call," PM Modi said.

He also referred to several competitions conducted on 'My Bharat' app, including anthem and slogan writing, street plays, etc.

"Similarly, the youth are sharing creative content on social media using the hashtag #NASHAMUKTYUVA. Therefore, the message, medium and the energy to spread this message -- all of it is of the youth," he added.

PM Modi also mentioned that in the coming days, activities such as health checkups and medication camps will be set up as part of the anti-drug campaign.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to remain vigilant of people who might resort to taking drugs around them, especially during the upcoming festive season.

"If a young person is heading towards a bad habit, around you, talk to him. If someone is willing to quit drugs, support them. Let us all come together to take forward the resolve of Nasha Mukt Yuva and Viksit Bharat," he said.