'Cleanliness Is Most Beautiful Tribute We Can Pay To Bapu': PM Modi In 'Mann Ki Baat'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 138th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, highlighted cleanliness initiatives being undertaken by young people and communities across the country, saying such efforts were in keeping with Mahatma Gandhi's emphasis on cleanliness.

With October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, approaching, PM Modi recalled Gandhi's message on cleanliness and called for greater public participation in keeping the surroundings clean.

“My dear countrymen, 2nd October is just a few days away. It is the birth anniversary of our revered Bapu. Bapu gave us many mantras for life. Cleanliness is one of them. We often see many efforts related to cleanliness around us. These efforts are very inspiring and encouraging. On social media, too, such pictures, videos, and reels repeatedly draw our attention. In recent days, I have seen many such efforts,” PM Modi said.

Emphasising the importance of collective participation, the Prime Minister said individual initiatives could inspire wider community involvement.

“One thing is clearly visible: one person started this, and people joined in. This is called public participation. Cleanliness is also the most beautiful tribute we can pay to Bapu.”

PM Modi cited several examples of young people taking up cleanliness drives in different parts of the country.

“Somewhere in Madhya Pradesh, some youngsters are cleaning a river. The entire community is joining their small effort. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, youngsters are cleaning old stepwells and wells. This is helping restore our old heritage sites...”

Highlighting efforts along the coastline, PM Modi said young people in Mumbai were taking the initiative to keep beaches clean.

“In Mumbai, some young people are taking the initiative to keep the beaches clean. Every week, hundreds of young friends gather on one beach or another and serve through cleanliness,” he said.

He also spoke about awareness efforts in the national capital, where children and young people were encouraging residents to segregate waste.

“In Delhi, children and young people are making people aware of the need to keep their waste separate and keep their surroundings clean.”

PM Modi further highlighted efforts in West Bengal, where students and local residents were joining hands to clean public spaces.

“In West Bengal, young students, together with local people, are cleaning markets at picnic spots.”