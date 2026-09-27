PM Modi Praises Rajinder Singh Senior's Talent Hunt Mission To Spot Rural Hockey Stars

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) In his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide Talent Hunt campaign aimed at ensuring India continues to excel in sports by identifying promising athletes from villages and remote areas.

The Prime Minister emphasised that discovering sporting talent requires reaching deep into rural India. Many dedicated individuals have devoted themselves to this cause with a single-minded passion for finding and nurturing young players.

Among them is Rajinder Singh Senior of Punjab, whose contributions to Indian hockey are well known.

Rajinder Singh Senior was part of the Indian team that achieved significant milestones, including success at the 1982 World Cup. He was associated with India's first Junior World Cup title win on home soil in 2001 and the Senior Asia Cup triumph in 2003. Today, he channels his experience and commitment through the Round Glass Hockey Academy, working tirelessly to ensure that no potential talent remains undiscovered. His focus is clear and selfless; identify children in villages who show promise and provide them with high-quality coaching facilities, PM Modi said.

He added that through these efforts, several young players trained under his guidance have already secured places in India's junior and senior national teams.

The Prime Minister noted that such grassroots work is essential for the country's sporting future.

The newly announced Talent Hunt campaign seeks to systematically expand this model across India, encouraging more coaches, academies and volunteers to travel to rural areas, spot raw talent and offer structured training pathways.

By combining the passion of individuals like Rajinder Singh Senior with a structured national drive, India aims to build a stronger pipeline of athletes capable of delivering consistent excellence on the world stage.

The initiative aligns with the broader vision of empowering youth from every corner of the country and giving them an opportunity to represent the nation at the highest levels of sport.