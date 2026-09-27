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President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Visit Victory Park In Baku
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Victory Park in Baku on September 27 on the occasion of Remembrance Day.
This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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