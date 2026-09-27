Karur Stampade: Vijay Has Become A Slave Of BJP, Alleges DMK's Elangovan

DMK alleges Vijay has 'surrendered' to BJP

On the first anniversary of the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Sunday questioned the progress of the CBI investigation into the tragedy and alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay had“surrendered” himself to the BJP. Speaking to ANI, Elangovan alleged that the delay in reaching the rally venue was a key factor behind the deaths.“The matter is before the CBI. The CBI will not proceed fast because they have brought him under their control. They know that the delayed visit to the meeting spot was the only reason for the deaths of those 41 people,” Elangovan said.

He alleged that the investigation had not progressed despite a year having passed since the incident.“They have taken up the case and want to play with Vijay. Vijay has become a slave of the BJP, so I don't think there will be any further action. If he is violating the BJP's orders, maybe they will take action,” he said.

Elangovan further claimed that there had been no final report in the case even after one year.“With regard to the Karur incident, even after one year, there is no final report. The CBI investigation is still pending and has not proceeded. So they know that Vijay has surrendered himself to the BJP,” he alleged.

Vijay marks anniversary, calls it a 'wound that does not heal'

The remarks came on September 27, marking one year since the deadly stampede at a TVK rally in Karur on September 27, 2025. The incident, which took place during a political gathering addressed by Vijay, left 41 people dead and several others injured. Marking the first anniversary of the tragedy, Vijay paid tribute to those who lost their lives. In a post on X, he described the incident as“a wound that does not heal” and“a pain that does not fade”, while expressing solidarity with the families of the victims.

Legal proceedings on relief measures

The investigation into the stampede has been handed over to the CBI, while legal proceedings concerning relief measures for victims' families have also continued. In August, the Supreme Court stayed the Madras High Court's order that had struck down the Tamil Nadu government's decision to provide government jobs to eligible family members of those killed in the stampede. The apex court had questioned the basis for preventing the state government from providing employment as a relief measure, particularly in cases where the deceased may have been the sole earning member of a family. (ANI)

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