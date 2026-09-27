The Paradise Box Office: Nani's Film Faces Negative Reviews, Yet Breaks Massive Records - Check

Nani-starrer The Paradise has faced negative reviews, but the film continues to perform strongly at the box office. Here's a look at its total collection and the records it has set so far.

Nani and Kayadu Lohar star in The Paradise, which is currently running in theatres. Srikanth Odela of Dasara fame directs this movie. Mohan Babu, Sampoornesh Babu, and Priyadarshi play important roles.

The Savari tribe fights for their rights after living without an identity for 200 years. Nani plays the character Jadal and leads a revolution for these people in this mass commercial film.

The Paradise released with huge expectations but faced negative reviews initially. Social media users trolled and mocked the film heavily. The movie still became a massive hit at the box office. Nani gets the biggest opening of his career on the first day. The collections remained strong on the second and third days. Trade experts expect even higher collections on Sunday.

The film collected Rs 15.25 crore in India and Rs 4 crore overseas on Saturday alone. The movie reached a worldwide gross of Rs 24 crore on its third day. The Paradise collected a massive Rs 119.50 crore worldwide gross in just three days. This includes Rs 90.50 crore from India and Rs 29 crore from overseas. The makers earned a Rs 60 crore share so far. The film needs another Rs 40 crore share, which means Rs 80 crore gross, to become an official super hit.

The makers spent Rs 150 crore on the production and promotions of The Paradise. The team already earned a profit of Rs 80 to Rs 100 crore through non-theatrical rights. Netflix bought the digital rights of the film for Rs 50 crore.

The audio rights brought in Rs 15 crore. The satellite rights also sold for a good price. The makers sold the theatrical rights for Rs 100 crore. The film released with a target of Rs 200 crore gross and already reached 60 percent of its target. The movie will easily achieve this goal in the long run.