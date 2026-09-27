Seychelles Takes Over SIDS DOCK Presidency With President Herminie Leading

Seychelles will take on the Presidency of the SIDS DOCK Assembly through December 2027, following the election of President Dr Patrick Herminie to lead the organisation's Tenth Session, strengthening the country's role in advancing sustainable energy, climate resilience and sustainable development among Small Island Developing States.

The Tenth Session of the SIDS DOCK Assembly was held on Thursday in a hybrid format, bringing together representatives of Small Island Developing States to discuss shared priorities and strengthen cooperation on energy and climate-related challenges.

President Herminie was elected by acclamation following his nomination to lead the Assembly for the 10th session. The Assembly also elected H.E. Lord Fatafehi Fakafānua, Prime Minister of Tonga, and H.E. Mr John Briceno Prime Minister of Belize as Vice Presidents representing the Pacific and Caribbean regions respectively.

In his remarks, President Herminie thanked H.E. Feleti Teo, Prime Minister of Tuvalu, for his leadership as President of the Ninth Session of the SIDS DOCK Assembly and acknowledged the work carried out during his tenure.

He also reaffirmed Seychelles' commitment to working with SIDS DOCK member states and partners to advance shared priorities in sustainable energy, climate resilience and sustainable development.

President Herminie was accompanied during the discussions by the Minister for Environment, Climate, Energy and Natural Resources, Ms Marie-May Jeremie, who also participated in the exchanges with representatives present.

SIDS DOCK is an international organisation created by Small Island Developing States to help address some of the challenges common to island countries, particularly energy security, climate change and sustainable development. It provides a platform for SIDS to work together, share knowledge and technology, and connect with international partners and potential sources of financing for sustainable energy projects.

For Seychelles, its participation in SIDS DOCK provides an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with other island states and international partners, access technical expertise and support, and advance solutions suited to the country's energy and climate priorities. The organisation's growing focus on ocean-based energy is also particularly relevant to Seychelles as an island nation with a large ocean territory.

As President of the Tenth SIDS DOCK Assembly, President Herminie will lead the organisation through December 2027, providing Seychelles with an opportunity to contribute to discussions and initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable energy, climate resilience and sustainable development across Small Island Developing States.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.