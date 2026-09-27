Kenya's Strategic Shift To Comprehensive Disaster Risk Financing Through Integrated Budget Tagging

This case study examines how Kenya strengthened risk-informed governance by integrating climate change adaptation (CCA) and disaster risk reduction (DRR) into national planning and public financial management systems through a disaster and climate budget tagging and expenditure tracking system. Requested by the National Treasury and supported by UNDRR through the Intra-ACP DRR Programme, the initiative focused on improving expenditure tracking, strengthening institutional capacities, enhancing interagency coordination, and informing the development of Kenya's Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Strategy 2025–2030 and Disaster Risk Financing (DRF) Strategy 2026–2030.

The case study reports that the budget tagging exercise improved tracking and reporting of DRR and climate-related expenditures across government institutions. Government officials were trained on integrated DRR–CCA approaches, policy coherence and risk-informed planning methodologies, while an interagency taskforce supported development of the DRF Strategy 2026–2030.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).