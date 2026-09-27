IATA Urges Wider Cargo Checks To Curb Hidden Dangerous Goods

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is calling for stronger controls across the air cargo supply chain, warning that airport security screening alone cannot adequately address undeclared dangerous goods.

The industry group said around 80 percent of dangerous-goods incidents reported to IATA during the first half of 2025 involved items that were either undeclared or concealed. Lithium batteries, e-cigarettes and aerosols were among the products frequently identified.

IATA said existing cargo screening systems are primarily designed to detect explosives and other security threats rather than identify the broader range of hazardous materials that can enter air shipments.

“Every part of the supply chain has a role to play in identifying and stopping such incidents,” said Brendan Sullivan, IATA's global head of cargo.

In a new white paper, IATA called for a layered system of controls beginning before shipments reach airports.

The association urged governments to strengthen oversight and enforcement, while manufacturers and online marketplaces should provide accurate product information and ensure dangerous goods are properly identified and certified where required.

Shippers, freight forwarders and postal operators should improve staff training, acceptance procedures and use of shipment data to flag potentially risky cargo.

IATA also called on airlines and ground handlers to enhance pre-loading checks and airports to improve coordination and information sharing among cargo stakeholders.

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