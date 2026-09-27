Azerbaijan MFA Issues Statement On Remembrance Day

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Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement marking September 27 - Remembrance Day, honoring the memory of those who lost their lives for the country's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ministry highlighted the significance of the 44-day Patriotic War, the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and the country's post-war reconstruction and peace efforts.

The statement reads:

On the occasion of the anniversary of 27 September - Remembrance Day, we commemorate with deep respect and gratitude the cherished memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The Patriotic War, which began on 27 September 2020 and lasted for 44 days, marked a significant turning point in the modern history of Azerbaijan and resulted in the restoration of the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief, the solidarity of our people, and the heroism and high level of professionalism demonstrated by the Azerbaijani Army in the service of the Motherland played an important role in achieving this historic outcome.

The establishment of 27 September as a Remembrance Day is an expression of the respect shown at the state and national levels to the cherished memory of our martyrs. On this day, the sacrifice of each and every martyr who gave their life for the Motherland, as well as the bravery demonstrated by military servicemen and veterans, is once again commemorated with respect.

In the period following the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan has been consistently undertaking measures aimed at the restoration and reconstruction of the territories liberated from occupation, eliminating the humanitarian consequences of the conflict, including the landmine threat, ensuring the safe and dignified return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands, as well as determining the fate of persons who went missing during the conflict.

The greatest tribute to the memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Patriotic War is to safeguard the values for which they fought - independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national solidarity - as well as to strengthen lasting peace and security in the region.

In this regard, the sacred memory of the heroes of the Patriotic War will forever live on as an important historical and moral legacy to be passed on by Azerbaijan to future generations.

On 27 September - Remembrance Day, we once again commemorate with deep respect the cherished memory of all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and wish good health to the military servicemen who sacrificed their health on this path.