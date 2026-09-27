'Fortunate To Have Joined Him In Ram Janmabhoomi Movement': PM Modi On Ashok Singhal's 100Th Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) During the 138th episode of his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to former Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Working President late Ashok Singhal on his 100th birth anniversary, while calling himself fortunate to have joined the latter in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

"Today is the 100th birth anniversary of a great man who dedicated his life to culture, society and the nation," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that Singhal, who was born on this day in 1926 in Agra, lived an "ascetic life".

The Prime Minister emphasised that the direction and energy that the former VHP leader imparted to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, "are the very reason for the magnificent temple in Ayodhya".

Recalling his meeting with Ashok Singhal, PM Modi said: "I have been extremely fortunate not only to witness his life from close quarters, but I also had the opportunity to join him in this mission."

The Prime Minister said he was constantly reminded of the veteran leader while participating in the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in 2024.

"There are so many things about Ashok ji that are not much discussed. Along with the Ram Temple movement, he also fought a major battle against social discrimination and inequality," he added.

Mentioning that Singhal was born in a prosperous family, PM Modi said that his father was a civil servant and that most of his siblings held senior positions.

"He himself was a graduate from IIT BHU. But despite all these, he dedicated his life to society and culture, which is the hallmark of great people," he underlined.

Today, on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary, I bow to him on behalf of his crores of admirers and offer heartfelt tributes to him," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also said during his address that the country was set to mark 10 years of the surgical strike, which was carried out by the Indian Army on September 28-29, 2016, against terrorist hideouts across the Line of Control (LoC).

“We talk about the achievements of the country. One such major historical achievement of Bharat is set to complete 10 years. This achievement is the surgical strike. Ten years ago, on 28-29 September 2016, the Indian Army carried out a surgical strike on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The world was astonished to see how our brave soldiers took action against terrorism by crossing the Line of Control (LoC). Our jawans treated the terrorists and amazed the world. The surgical strike showcased India's anti-terrorism policy to the world," he said.