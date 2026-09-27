Dubai Records 335 Sales Of $10M+ Homes In First Eight Months Of 2026

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New market analysis shows Palm Jumeirah still a prime location for high-end property investors
Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live,
earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.
Join the waiting list. Earn
Dubai, UAE, 27th September; 2026: The Dubai real estate sector recorded 335 sales of homes valued at $10 million (AED36.7 million) and above in the first eight months of 2026, underling the city's position as one of the world's leading luxury residential markets.
An analysis of Dubai Land Department data by fäm Properties reveals that there were 206 high end villa sales transactions totalling AED11.7 billion between January and the end of August, and 129 luxury apartment sales amounting to AED8.67 billion.
Palm Jumeirah's position as a prime residential location was again highlighted by sustained investor interest placing it among the top three areas for villa and apartment sales at $10 million + both in terms of volume and value.
The Palm Jumeirah luxury sales breakdown was 35 apartments (#1 by value) worth AED 2.18 billion (#2 by count) at an average of AED 62.2 million, and 28 villas (#3) at AED 1.85 billion (#3) at an average of AED 66.2M.
Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said:“There is still a great deal of money moving through the very top of Dubai's property market, reinforcing the city's position among the leading global investment hubs for high-net-worth individuals.
“More and more investors are making serious commitments because they regard Dubai as one of the most desirable places in the world to live, work and raise families, something which has also been highlighted by high volumes of new and renewed rental contracts in recent months.”
The leading area in terms of overall luxury villa sales volume and value was the master-planned residential community of Hadaeq Sheikh Moh'd Bin Rashid which recorded 48 transactions totalling AED2.77 billion at an average price of AED 57.8 million.
The most expensive apartment sold during the first eight months of the year was a 31,201 sq ft 6-bedroom unit at Aman Residences in Jumeirah Second which fetched AED 422 million most expensive villa was a 44,903 sq ft 7-bedroom property at La Mer in Jumeirah First which went for AED350 million.
TOP 5 AREAS FOR $10 MILLION-PLUS SALES BY OVERALL VALUE
Apartments
Villas
| Area
| Transactions
| Total value
| Average price
| Rank by count
| Jumeirah Second
| 31
| AED 2.77B
| AED 89.6M
| 2
| Palm Jumeirah
| 35
| AED 2.18B
| AED 62.2M
| 1
| Jumeirah First
| 16
| AED 893.5M
| AED 55.8M
| 3
| Downtown Dubai
| 14
| AED 821.8M
| AED 58.7M
| 4
| Business Bay
| 11
| AED 694.2M
| AED 63.1M
| 5
TOP 5 HIGHEST-VALUE TRANSACTIONS
Apartments
| Area
| Transactions
| Total value
| Average price
| Rank by count
| Hadaeq Sheikh Moh'd Bin Rashid
| 48
| AED 2.77B
| AED 57.8M
| 1
| Palm Jebel Ali
| 43
| AED 2.04B
| AED 47.5M
| 2
| Palm Jumeirah
| 28
| AED 1.85B
| AED 66.2M
| 3
| Emirates Living
| 15
| AED 1.08B
| AED 72.0M
| 4
| Wadi Al Safa 3
| 15
| AED 766.4M
| AED 51.0M
| 4
Villas
| Price
| Beds
| Size sq ft
| Price sq ft
| Sale type
| Area, Master Project
| Project
| AED 422.0M
| 6
| 31,201
| AED 13,525
| Off-plan
| Jumeirah Second
| Aman Residences
| AED 356.2M
| 6
| 31,201
| AED 11,417
| Off-plan
| Jumeirah Second
| Aman Residences
| AED 225.9M
| 6
| 31,387
| AED 7,199
| Off-plan
| Palm Jumeirah
| The Alba Residences
| AED 210.0M
| 5
| 21,812
| AED 9,628
| Off-plan
| Jumeirah Second
| Peninsula Dubai Residences
| AED 200.0M
| 5
| 20,418
| AED 9,795
| Off-plan
| Business Bay
| Bugatti Residences By Binghatti
| Price
| Beds
| Size sq ft
| Price sq ft
| Sale type
| Area, Master Project
| Project
| AED 350.0M
| 7
| 44,903
| AED 12,986
| Off-plan
| Jumeirah First, La Mer
| AED 145.0M
| 6
| 18,844
| AED 20,714
| Resale
| Palm Jumeirah
| Signature Villas
| AED 134.0M
| 9
| 31,527
| AED 3,858
| Resale
| Emirates Living,Emirates Hills
| AED 115.0M
| 6
| 18,303
| AED 7,390
| Resale
| Palm Jumeirah
| Eome
| AED 110.0M
| 5
| 16,336
| AED 15,714
| Resale
| Palm Jumeirah
| Signature Villas
MENAFN27092026005446012082ID1111721041
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any
responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos,
licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues
related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment