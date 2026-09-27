Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai Records 335 Sales Of $10M+ Homes In First Eight Months Of 2026

Dubai Records 335 Sales Of $10M+ Homes In First Eight Months Of 2026


2026-09-27 02:15:31
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New market analysis shows Palm Jumeirah still a prime location for high-end property investors Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, UAE, 27th September; 2026: The Dubai real estate sector recorded 335 sales of homes valued at $10 million (AED36.7 million) and above in the first eight months of 2026, underling the city's position as one of the world's leading luxury residential markets.

An analysis of Dubai Land Department data by fäm Properties reveals that there were 206 high end villa sales transactions totalling AED11.7 billion between January and the end of August, and 129 luxury apartment sales amounting to AED8.67 billion.

Palm Jumeirah's position as a prime residential location was again highlighted by sustained investor interest placing it among the top three areas for villa and apartment sales at $10 million + both in terms of volume and value.

The Palm Jumeirah luxury sales breakdown was 35 apartments (#1 by value) worth AED 2.18 billion (#2 by count) at an average of AED 62.2 million, and 28 villas (#3) at AED 1.85 billion (#3) at an average of AED 66.2M.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said:“There is still a great deal of money moving through the very top of Dubai's property market, reinforcing the city's position among the leading global investment hubs for high-net-worth individuals.

“More and more investors are making serious commitments because they regard Dubai as one of the most desirable places in the world to live, work and raise families, something which has also been highlighted by high volumes of new and renewed rental contracts in recent months.”

The leading area in terms of overall luxury villa sales volume and value was the master-planned residential community of Hadaeq Sheikh Moh'd Bin Rashid which recorded 48 transactions totalling AED2.77 billion at an average price of AED 57.8 million.

The most expensive apartment sold during the first eight months of the year was a 31,201 sq ft 6-bedroom unit at Aman Residences in Jumeirah Second which fetched AED 422 million most expensive villa was a 44,903 sq ft 7-bedroom property at La Mer in Jumeirah First which went for AED350 million.

TOP 5 AREAS FOR $10 MILLION-PLUS SALES BY OVERALL VALUE

Apartments
Area Transactions Total value Average price Rank by count
Jumeirah Second 31 AED 2.77B AED 89.6M 2
Palm Jumeirah 35 AED 2.18B AED 62.2M 1
Jumeirah First 16 AED 893.5M AED 55.8M 3
Downtown Dubai 14 AED 821.8M AED 58.7M 4
Business Bay 11 AED 694.2M AED 63.1M 5

Villas
Area Transactions Total value Average price Rank by count
Hadaeq Sheikh Moh'd Bin Rashid 48 AED 2.77B AED 57.8M 1
Palm Jebel Ali 43 AED 2.04B AED 47.5M 2
Palm Jumeirah 28 AED 1.85B AED 66.2M 3
Emirates Living 15 AED 1.08B AED 72.0M 4
Wadi Al Safa 3 15 AED 766.4M AED 51.0M 4

TOP 5 HIGHEST-VALUE TRANSACTIONS

Apartments
Price Beds Size sq ft Price sq ft Sale type Area, Master Project Project
AED 422.0M 6 31,201 AED 13,525 Off-plan Jumeirah Second Aman Residences
AED 356.2M 6 31,201 AED 11,417 Off-plan Jumeirah Second Aman Residences
AED 225.9M 6 31,387 AED 7,199 Off-plan Palm Jumeirah The Alba Residences
AED 210.0M 5 21,812 AED 9,628 Off-plan Jumeirah Second Peninsula Dubai Residences
AED 200.0M 5 20,418 AED 9,795 Off-plan Business Bay Bugatti Residences By Binghatti

Villas
Price Beds Size sq ft Price sq ft Sale type Area, Master Project Project
AED 350.0M 7 44,903 AED 12,986 Off-plan Jumeirah First, La Mer
AED 145.0M 6 18,844 AED 20,714 Resale Palm Jumeirah Signature Villas
AED 134.0M 9 31,527 AED 3,858 Resale Emirates Living,Emirates Hills
AED 115.0M 6 18,303 AED 7,390 Resale Palm Jumeirah Eome
AED 110.0M 5 16,336 AED 15,714 Resale Palm Jumeirah Signature Villas

MENAFN27092026005446012082ID1111721041



Mid-East Info

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search