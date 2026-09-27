DA Hike UPDATE: Central Govt Employees Await Announcement, Arrears Likely From July

Central government employees and pensioners are awaiting the official Dearness Allowance hike announcement. The revised DA is expected from July 2026, with employees currently receiving 60% DA and pending arrears likely to follow.

Central government employees and pensioners are waiting for the official announcement of the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike. The government will implement this from July 2026. Employee unions have requested the government to speed up the payment process for this installment.

The government revises DA and DR twice a year. The July 2026 installment should take effect from July 1, 2026. The government has not made any official announcement till the end of September. Employee unions state that this delay forces employees and pensioners to wait for their revised payments.

The Central Government Employees and Workers Union (CGBTU) has requested the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance to speed up the July DA and DR announcement. The union states that they are not asking for extra benefits. They are simply requesting timely payment of their rightful dues from July 1.

Experts initially expected a 3 percent increase for the July 2026 DA installment. Financial Express estimated the DA calculation at 63.75 percent based on the June CPI-IW data. The government would fix this at 63 percent as per the current formula.

Some reports estimate the July 2026 DA to reach 64 percent based on the subsequent July CPI-IW data. Readers must note that the government will fix the final rate only after official approval and notification.

The central government approved a 2 percent DA hike from January 2026. This increase pushed the DA from 58 percent to 60 percent. The government made this effective from January 1, 2026.

Official data shows that the January 2026 DA hike benefited around 50.46 lakh central employees and 68.27 lakh pensioners.

Employee unions hope that the government will announce the July DA and DR installment soon. The government will likely include the revised amount in the upcoming salary. Employees might also receive arrears for the pending months based on the hike effective from July 1, 2026.

The 64 percent DA figure remains an estimate right now. The government has not given any official approval yet. Central employees and pensioners must wait for the formal cabinet decision and the Ministry of Finance notification.