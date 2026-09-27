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Russian Drone Strikes Office Building In Kyiv

Russian Drone Strikes Office Building In Kyiv


2026-09-27 02:14:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A strike on an office building has been recorded in Solomianskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the statement said.

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of drone attacks.

Read also: Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region leaves one killed, four injured

As Ukrinform reported, seven people were injured in Russian air attacks on Kyiv over the previous day.

Illustrative photo: AI

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UkrinForm

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