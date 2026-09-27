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Russia Loses 1,690 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

Russia Loses 1,690 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day


2026-09-27 02:14:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian army has also lost 12,384 (+8) tanks, 25,442 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 50,428 (+57) artillery systems, 2,163 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,677 (+4) air defense systems, 443 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,762 (+14) ground robotic systems, 535,846 (+1,826) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,118 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) ships and boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 154,245 (+517) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 4,756 (+7) units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated.

Read also: Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region leaves one killed, four injured

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on September 26, 175 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian forces had been recorded on the front line, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovsk direction.

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UkrinForm

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