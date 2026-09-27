ADF Neutralizes 147 Russian Drones Used To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this on Telegram.

Starting at 18:00 on September 26, the enemy attacked with 170 Shahed-type attack UAVs, 76 of them jet-powered, as well as Gerbera drones and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from the areas of Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Shatalovo in Russia, as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian combat aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Defense Forces strike Russian ammunition depot and Terek radar station

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30 on September 27, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 147 drones.

Hits were recorded at 18 locations, while falling debris from downed targets was reported at eight locations.

As Ukrinform reported, seven people were injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv on September 26.