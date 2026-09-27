Azerbaijanis Pay Tribute To Heroes Of Second Karabakh War

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan is marking September 27 as Remembrance Day, commemorating the start of the 44-day Second Karabakh War six years ago.

Since the early hours of the morning, citizens have been visiting the Second Alley of Martyrs in Baku to pay tribute to servicemen who lost their lives during the war. People are also honoring the fallen in other parts of the country, laying carnations on their graves and remembering their sacrifice.

The Second Karabakh War began on September 27, 2020, and lasted 44 days. The conflict ended with Azerbaijan regaining control of significant territories and subsequently restoring its territorial integrity.

September 27 was established as Remembrance Day to honor the memory of the servicemen who were killed while fighting for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The day is marked annually by commemorative events across the country.

On Remembrance Day, people visit the graves and memorials of the fallen, paying tribute to their courage and sacrifice. Various events are also held to preserve the memory of those who lost their lives during the war and to convey their stories of heroism to future generations.

The day is observed not only in Baku but also in Azerbaijan's regions and by Azerbaijani communities abroad, where commemorative ceremonies are held in memory of the fallen.