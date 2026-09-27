US Challenges China On Secret Nuclear Tests As Arms Race Looms

MENAFN - Asia Times) A mounting standoff over allegations of covert Chinese nuclear testing and rapid arsenal expansion has collided with an intensifying domestic debate within the US over whether it must abandon its decades-long test moratorium.

US officials are pressing China in confidential diplomatic talks over suspected low-yield nuclear testing and a rapid strategic expansion across at least seven secret domestic sites, intensifying strategic friction against the backdrop of high-stakes summit diplomacy between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, multiple media outlets reported.

Quiet discussions on the sidelines of multilateral forums in Geneva, New York and Casablanca have targeted alleged Chinese violations of the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) at northwest China's Lop Nur facility.

In February 2026, the US formally accused China of secretly conducting a yield-producing nuclear test in June 2020, using underground“decoupling” to prevent seismic detection. The US made the claim during the Conference on Disarmament, shortly after the New START treaty expired.

Meanwhile, geospatial satellite intelligence revealed extensive upgrades at Chinese installations, spanning pit fabrication in Pingtong, blast testing in Zitong, fuel reprocessing in Jiuquan, Jinta, and Guangyuan, and massive laser fusion expansion in Mianyang.

Much like the US National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where the overwhelming majority of laser shots serve stockpile stewardship, China's Mianyang laser complex enables advanced thermonuclear modeling without live underground detonations.

Yet while laser simulation remains permissible under existing rules, China's parallel physical infrastructure buildup supports an arsenal that has surpassed 600 warheads and is projected to reach 1,500 by 2035.

The US is pursuing confidence-building verification measures, including enhanced seismic and radiological detection, while Trump warned the US could resume nuclear testing on an“equal basis” if breaches persist.

China continues to deny conducting explosive tests or pursuing an arms race, maintaining its defensive“no first use” stance and rebuffing formal caps by citing massive disparity with US and Russian stockpiles.

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Yet these charges face serious technical skepticism. In an August 2026 report for the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), Philipp Rombach notes that US claims remain unproven because of high physical detection thresholds and a persistent lack of verifiable data.

Although Rombach notes that a June 2020 seismic tremor measuring magnitude 2.75 at Lop Nur displayed waveforms consistent with hollow underground“cavity decoupling,” the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization's International Monitoring System is calibrated to reliably confirm blasts only above 500 to 1,000 tons of TNT equivalent.

Furthermore, as testing physics advances, micro-yield experiments will become even harder to detect against seismic background noise. Because the US withholds underlying sensor telemetry to shield intelligence methods, observers cannot separate ambiguous micro-yield detonations from permitted hydrodynamic experiments or industrial blasts.

Without new technical benchmarks, unverified allegations may serve to pressure China into trilateral talks or domestic justification for the US to resume explosive nuclear testing.

From a Chinese perspective, Tianjiao Jiang, writing in a 2026 article for the Arms Control Association (ACA), observes that US strategists are determined to draw China into trilateral arms control alongside Russia to counter China's projected 1,500-warhead stockpile by 2035 and neutralize the prospect of facing two peer nuclear rivals simultaneously.

Jiang explains that while the US's leverage-driven posture enhances conventional forward deterrence and prods China toward transactional risk-reduction mechanisms, such as missile launch pre-notifications and bilateral crisis lines, the overarching framework remains deeply counterproductive.

He argues that the US approach is fundamentally flawed because it dismisses China's core demand to acknowledge mutual vulnerability, overlooks immense arsenal asymmetries and pairs arms-control demands with missile-defense expansions like Golden Dome.

Tong Zhao echoes that analytical skepticism in a report published this month by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (CEIP). Zhao underscores that while US strategy correctly identifies workable operational convergence - such as reciprocal limits on theater-range strike systems in the Western Pacific and mutual inspection protocols for co-orbital space weapons - it collapses under the weight of the US's broader doctrine.

By clinging to open-ended escalation dominance and deliberate first-use ambiguity to offset regional conventional shifts, Zhao says the US telegraphs an unconvincing, coercive posture under“America First” unilateralism that validates China's worst-case fears and locks both powers into a classic security dilemma.

This escalating external standoff over China's opaque buildup has reignited a fierce US domestic debate about whether it should break its decades-long moratorium and resume explosive nuclear testing.

Robert Peters argues in a January 2026 Heritage Foundation article that the US must restart explosive nuclear testing to confirm that its rapidly aging stockpile remains functional and credible.

Peters points out that while China and Russia field newly built systems, the youngest US weapon is now 36 years old, leaving its deterrent dependent on degraded, decades-old plutonium pits that were never tested across multi-decade lifespans.

On how aging could affect plutonium pits, a February 2024 US Government Accountability Office (GAO) report notes that as plutonium naturally degrades, it generates helium bubbles and chemical decay byproducts within the metal, altering the material's strength and disrupting how the core compresses under high-explosive implosion.

The report warns that these structural changes could cause unacceptable yield reductions in a nuclear device's primary stage, potentially preventing it from generating the explosive force required to trigger the secondary stage and achieve its certified military yield.

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However, Siegfried Hecker argues in a November 2025 Foreign Affairs article that resuming explosive nuclear testing would do US security more harm than good. Hecker says restarting such tests would disproportionately benefit China and Russia, enabling China to validate next-generation designs for its expanding arsenal rapidly and allowing Russia to refine novel strategic delivery systems.

He adds that China and Russia could resume full-scale operations faster than the US, which has already conducted 1,054 tests. Rather than resolving domestic plutonium pit production bottlenecks, Hecker argues that a US return to testing would dismantle global nonproliferation norms, spark a multi-front arms race and encourage other nuclear-armed states to test.

Ultimately, the migration of modern nuclear testing into permissible mega-laser fusion complexes shows that the divide between laboratory stockpile stewardship and illicit explosive testing is a political convention rather than an unambiguous physical boundary.

If weapons laboratories conclude that physical explosive testing is indispensable to verify the safety and yield of aging warheads, that justification must be settled through transparent engagement among the US, China and Russia.

Rather than using unverified low-yield allegations as cover to break test moratoriums unilaterally, the three nuclear powers must negotiate an updated, mutually verified testing agreement that establishes clear physical parameters for laboratory simulations and subcritical experiments before unchecked suspicions unravel global arms control.

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