MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Day Before the Dead Halloween Party

Get ready for a night of Halloween fun at the Day Before the Dead Halloween Party, presented by Carbon Medical Peer Support!

Join the party at the Carbon Country Club on Friday, October 30, featuring live music from The Dragentones from 7–9 p.m., followed by a DJ to keep the party going. Enjoy a taco bar, dancing, and Día de los Muertos-inspired fun throughout the evening.

Tickets are $30 per person. The party starts at 6 p.m. and goes until they kick you out!

Carbon Country Club

Friday, October 30

⏰ 6 p.m.

️ $30 per ticket

Call 435-637-1080 to secure your tickets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Day Before the Dead ~by Carbon Medical Peer Support News Provided By September 27, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.