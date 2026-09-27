2016 Surgical Strike Showcased India's Anti-Terrorism Policy To World: PM Modi In 138Th Episode Of 'Mann Ki Baat'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 138th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, recalled the 2016 surgical strike and said the military operation demonstrated India's resolve to respond firmly to terrorism.

PM Modi said the country was set to mark 10 years of the surgical strike, which was carried out by the Indian Army on September 28-29, 2016, against terrorist hideouts across the Line of Control (LoC).

“We talk about the achievements of the country. One such major historical achievement of Bharat is set to complete 10 years in a day's time. This achievement is the surgical strike. Ten years ago, on 28-29 September 2016, the Indian Army carried out a surgical strike on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The world was astonished to see how our brave soldiers took action against terrorism by crossing the Line of Control (LoC). Our Jawans treated the terrorists and amazed the world. The surgical strike showcased India's anti-terrorism policy to the world."

“Due to terrorism, India has felt pain for so long. Against that pain, our befitting reply was the surgical strike,” he said.

The Prime Minister said India had repeatedly demonstrated in recent years that terrorist attacks would invite a strong response.

“In the last few years, India has repeatedly given a response that if terrorists lay their eyes on India, they will face strict action.”

Recalling previous terror attacks, PM Modi said there was a time when serial blasts had become a recurring feature in the country and cited the September 13, 2008, Delhi blasts and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks later that year.

“Terrorist attacks have hurt Bharat for a long time. There was a time when serial blasts were a common occurrence in Bharat. On 13 September 2008, in Delhi's serial blasts, many innocent people were killed. Just a few weeks later, the massive 26/11 attack took place in Mumbai. Earlier too, after every terrorist attack, action was demanded against Pakistan, but not enough attention was paid to them. People used to wait for time to pass. Now today's Bharat is moving forward with a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and we are seeing its results as well..."

PM Modi also recalled the September 11, 2001, terror attacks in the United States, noting that Indian nationals were among those who lost their lives.

“This year, it has been 25 years since the 9/11 attacks. The World Trade Center, where many Americans lost their lives, also saw many Indians among the victims. I remember when I went to America in 2014 after becoming Prime Minister, I paid my tribute to the Indian civilians who lost their lives.”

He said the country's experience with terrorism had reinforced the need for a firm and sustained approach against terror.