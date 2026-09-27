Cong, Oppn Parties Undermining Constitutional Institutions For Political Interests: CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 27 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Congress and other opposition parties, accusing them of repeatedly questioning constitutional institutions and undermining democratic values for political interests.

While addressing a press conference, the chief minister also defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and criticised the opposition for its objections to the exercise.

CM Yogi said,“The Congress and opposition parties have consistently been part of efforts to undermine India's constitutional institutions and weaken democratic values for political interests. It is unfortunate that the statements and actions of the country's main opposition party and other UPA-associated parties are irresponsible and damage democratic values. The confusion being spread about SIR isn't new... SIR has been conducted in the country at different times, including in 1952, 1957, 1961, 1965, 1966 and 2003...”

The Chief Minister said the Election Commission has already clarified the process and asserted that eligible voters left out of the electoral rolls would be given an opportunity to submit the required form.

“All three Election Commissioners came before the press and clarified the situation. Regarding SIR, directions had already been issued that all eligible voters who were left out would be given an opportunity to fill required form. The Supreme Court has also upheld the Election Commission's action regarding Form 6,” he said.

“Despite this, putting the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioners in the dock, questioning every constitutional institution and attempting to tarnish India's image globally is extremely unfortunate. Congress and its allies should control their irresponsible actions. There should be no place for violence, vandalism or misinformation in a democracy,” he added.

CM Yogi also cited past controversies surrounding institutions such as the Comptroller and Auditor General, electronic voting machines (EVM) and the Election Commission to target the Congress and other opposition parties.

“In 2019, the CAG gave its observations on the Rafale issue, and questions were raised about the CAG as well. The EVMs, through which Congress governments have also been formed at the Centre and in several states, have been called a black box, raising questions about India's electoral system and the country's democratic values,” he said.

“Recall that on June 25, 1975, Congress sinned by undermining the Constitution by imposing the Emergency. Congress-led governments also repeatedly dismissed elected governments of opposition parties through unconstitutional means. Their actions have repeatedly compromised the country's internal and external security. Questioning the valour of the Indian armed forces during the Balakot airstrike and attempting to cast doubt on the bravery of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor are examples of this approach,” CM Yogi said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further accused Congress and other parties of creating an“uproar” over SIR and questioned their criticism of the Election Commission and EVMs after electoral defeats.

“Despite all this, the uproar over the SIR process by Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD and other parties is unfortunate. Congress, which ruled the country for the longest period, has repeatedly questioned the Election Commission. If these parties lose elections due to their corruption, economic misconduct, policies and actions, how justified is it to blame the Election Commission or EVMs?”

“These parties should introspect and examine themselves,” the chief minister suggested.