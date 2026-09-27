Speeding Pickup Van Crashes Into Scooter, Overturns In Assam, Terrifying Dashcam Footage (WATCH)

A speeding goods-laden pickup van overturned onto a two-wheeler rider near Bogibeel Bridge in Assam's Dibrugarh, leaving two people critically injured, according to reports. The accident occurred when the pickup van, which was carrying goods, reportedly went out of control while travelling along the road. The vehicle swerved across the road before crashing into a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

A dashcam video footage showed the pickup van moving at speed before it suddenly began veering from side to side. Moments later, it collided with the motorcycle, causing the heavily loaded vehicle to overturn and roll onto the two-wheeler.

#WATCH: A goods Bolero pickup van reportedly lost control and overturned onto a scooter rider near Bogibeel Bridge in #Dibrugarh, #Assam. The van was carrying goods when the driver allegedly lost control, causing it to overturn onto the rider. Further details on the rider's... twitter/2jiH1x9WB9

- India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) September 26, 2026

The impact left two people injured. Both were rushed to Dibrugarh Medical College and Hospital, where doctors reportedly said they were in critical condition.

The exact circumstances behind the driver losing control of the pickup van remain unclear. Authorities are expected to establish the cause of the accident as further details emerge.