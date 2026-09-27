Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 27

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 27. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies went up, while 1 currencies fell compared to September 26. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,717,400 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,944,781 rials. On September 26, the euro was priced at 1,956,316 rials.

Currency Rial on September 27 Rial on September 26 1 US dollar USD 1,717,400 1,706,268 1 British pound GBP 2,274,931 2,259,986 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,072,830 2,059,553 1 Swedish króna SEK 173,153 172,172 1 Norwegian krone NOK 180,629 179,681 1 Danish krone DKK 261,697 260,145 1 Indian rupee INR 17,934 17,810 1 UAE Dirham AED 467,638 464,607 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,564,779 5,528,141 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 619,742 616,318 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,091,835 1,085,274 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 218,940 217,517 1 Omani rial OMR 4,457,560 4,437,852 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,214,436 1,206,470 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 972,879 966,365 1 South African rand ZAR 105,306 104,578 1 Turkish lira TRY 35,094 34,847 1 Russian ruble RUB 20,362 20,230 1 Qatari riyal QAR 471,813 468,755 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 131,099 130,306 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,075 13,984 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,206,598 1,199,472 1 Saudi riyal SAR 457,973 455,005 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,567,553 4,537,947 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,344,197 1,332,750 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,396,400 1,387,507 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 52,058 51,719 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 818 813 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,120,376 1,112,633 1 Libyan dinar LYD 268,878 267,111 1 Chinese yuan CNY 255,838 254,207 100 Thai baht THB 5,137,473 5,111,630 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 421,476 418,764 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,267,468 1,258,188 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,422,285 2,406,584 1 euro EUR 1,956,316 1,944,781 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 388,249 385,395 1 Georgian lari GEL 658,874 656,399 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 95,926 94,931 1 Afghan afghani AFN 26,506 26,882 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 568,393 565,214 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,009,038 1,003,922 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,753,596 2,731,922 1 Tajik somoni TJS 186,326 185,054 1 Turkmen manat TMT 500,834 486,477 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,012 2,000

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,956,316 rials and $1 costs 1,717,400.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,34-2,37 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,66-2,69 million rials.