Man Succumbs To Injuries A Day After Being Shot Four Times In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 27 (IANS) A garage operator succumbed to his injuries on Sunday after being shot four times by bike-borne assailants a day before, police said.

According to the police, the garage operator was shot four times on late Saturday night at Bhupatinagar, in the Ramkrishna Nagar area of Patna.

The injured man was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Ramkrishna Nagar Police Station confirmed the incident.

Speaking to reporters late on Saturday, Shailja Das, City Superintendent of Police (East), said: "Information has been received that a person was shot in the Ramkrishna Nagar police station area. He is currently admitted to Medanta Hospital. We are investigating every angle and will take strict action accordingly. We are monitoring the situation and proceeding with the investigation."

The police official had mentioned that the motive for the crime was being investigated.

"We are trying to gather information regarding the motive of committing the crime, whether it was some personal dispute or something else," she said.

She mentioned that according to preliminary information, there were two assailants. "We are further investigating if more people are involved in the crime," Shailja Das said.

The officer added that three empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

The incident took place days after a former Patna municipal councillor was critically injured after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire on him in the Buddha Colony police station area of Patna.

The victim, Anil Yadav, was sitting in the basement of his apartment complex with some supporters when two men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly opened fire. Yadav was hit by multiple bullets, with reports indicating that he was shot around five times.

He was rushed to Udyan Hospital in Patna, where he was undergoing treatment at the time of filing the report.

The shooting took place in a residential locality, triggering panic among residents.

According to residents, the assailants fled the spot after the shooting while allegedly carrying firearms.