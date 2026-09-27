Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Mithilesh Takes Rs 15 Lakh Offer, Quits Show After One Day

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 has already witnessed a major twist, with Mithilesh choosing to quit the show after accepting a Rs 15 lakh temptation prize. His exit came just one day after entering the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 gets intense every single day. Daily tasks and fights heat up the house environment. Viewers eagerly wait for the weekend episode to see host Nagarjuna. Everyone wants to know who gets a scolding and who gets exposed. Nagarjuna reacted strongly to the high drama inside the house on Day 20. He gave clear feedback on the contestants' gameplay, behaviour, and fights.

Nagarjuna reviewed the fights and task performances from the past week. He gave a strict class to the rule-breakers and asked everyone about their problems. Nagarjuna called Sudheer to a private room to discuss his fight with Srushti. He got angry because Sudheer used an inappropriate word and gave him a strict warning. Nagarjuna also slammed Charan for wasting his second chance. He told Charan to use his own opportunities properly before talking about others.

Nagarjuna opened everyone's eyes regarding the recent task where Aman hugged and held Varshini. Varshini felt uncomfortable, but Nagarjuna proved that Aman made no mistake. Nagarjuna also reacted strongly to Rohit calling Aman a 'pappu'. He clarified that Aman plays hard and follows rules, so he is definitely not a pappu. Nagarjuna then warned Debjani to stop her cheap talk, just like he told her last week. He expressed serious disappointment over contestants breaking rules and making personal attacks.

Nagarjuna warned the housemates that gameplay needs honesty and strategy, while unnecessary fights ruin the house vibe. Ram Prasad felt very bad when others called him 'cunning'. Nagarjuna supported Ram Prasad and said it was a pure strategy, not a cunning game. He even gave Ram Prasad the title of 'Chanakya'. King Nagarjuna then showered praises on Naresh. He appreciated Naresh for playing wonderfully and keeping the house positive. Nagarjuna gave a sweet warning to Mukesh and Varshini for slipping their tongues. He strictly scolded Temper Vamsi for not playing well and staying invisible in the house.

A positive vibe finally surrounded Trigun. Everyone opposed Trigun's decision as a Sanchalak earlier. Nagarjuna played a video and proved that Trigun was absolutely right. Nagarjuna then dropped a massive announcement towards the end of the episode. He offered the contestants a chance to take cash and leave the Bigg Boss house immediately. He started the offer at 5 lakhs, increased it to 10 lakhs, and finally offered 15 lakhs. Mithilesh accepted this offer. Nagarjuna announced that Bigg Boss will cut these 15 lakhs from the final winner's prize money. Mithilesh could not reject the offer even though everyone tried to stop him.