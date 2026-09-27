Head-On Collision With One Fatality In Boise County

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BOISE COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred at 1:52 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2026, on State Highway 21 at milepost 84.9, east of Lowman.

A black 2020 Lexus GX460, driven by a 40-year-old male from Boise, with a juvenile passenger, was traveling southbound on SH21. A gray 2020 Nissan Armada, driven by a 40-year-old male with a 32-year-old female passenger, both from Caldwell, was traveling northbound on SH21. The Lexus crossed the center line into the northbound lanes. Both vehicles then swerved into the southbound lanes to avoid a collision, where they collided head-on.

The passenger in the Nissan succumbed to her injuries on scene. The occupants of the Lexus and the driver of the Nissan were transported by air ambulance to local hospitals. All those involved were wearing seatbelts.

The roadway was completely blocked for approximately 5 hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Boise County Sheriff's Office, Garden Valley Fire and EMS, and Air St. Lukes.

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Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho

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