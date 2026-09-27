Crime Branch Kashmir Arrests Long-Absconding Accused In Multi-Crore Fraud Case

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 27 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of J&K Crime Branch said on Sunday it has arrested a long-absconding accused in a multi-crore fraud case.

A statement said that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir, Crime Branch, J&K, has arrested an accused person, Soom Nath Koul, son of Kalash Nath Koul, Resident of 22-Lotus Tower, Bangalore North, Karnataka, presently residing at Janipur, Jammu, in compliance with the orders of the Court of the Sub-Judge, Srinagar.

A special team of this investigation agency was constituted to execute the orders passed by the Court. The team, after sustained efforts and following due procedure, succeeded in tracing and apprehending the accused. The accused had remained absconding for several years.

During this period, 'Hue and Cry Notices' were issued and published from time to time to trace and identify the accused. Despite sustained efforts to locate him, the accused allegedly continued to evade detection and was reportedly using different identities.

The accused is involved in many cases registered with the Crime Branch, Kashmir. A total of five cases have been registered against him, pertaining to allegations of cheating, forgery and land-related fraud involving migrant properties through fake Powers of Attorney and agreements to sell.

In one of the cases, a chargesheet was filed against the accused in absentia under Section 512 CrPC. During the course of investigation, it emerged that the accused allegedly induced individuals to purchase land by representing himself under different identities, including Soom Nath Koul, Brij Nath Bhat, Mohan Lal Dhar and Hadi Nath Dhar, and cheated them in connection with land transactions.

The investigation has further revealed allegations of fraud involving crores of rupees, committed in connivance with other accused persons. Pertinently, during the course of the investigation, one Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Dar, son of Abdul Khaliq Dar, resident of Jawalapora, Samson, Budgam, was arrested last week.

He was found to be involved in the same case. The arrest of Soom Nath Koul, alias Brij Nath Bhat, alias Hadi Nath Dhar, alias Mohan Lal Dhar, forms part of the ongoing investigation into the above-mentioned cases.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the complete extent of the alleged financial fraud, the land transactions involved, and the role of other persons allegedly connected with the offences.

“The general public is advised to remain vigilant against economic fraudsters and report any such incidents directly to SSP EOW Srinagar (Crime Branch J&K), Abdul Waheed Shah. If you have been a victim of economic fraud, you may also send your complaint to the official email:...”, the statement said.