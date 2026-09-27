Poonam Dhillon Recalls Lata Mangeshkar's Legacy: 'Without Her, Hindi Film Music Would Have Been Incomplete'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Poonam Dhillon remembered legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and her unparalleled contribution to Hindi cinema.

Speaking to IANS while attending 'Surila Safar-30: An Evening of Bollywood Melodies' at Tagore Theatre, she recalling her early days in the film industry. Poonam said Lata Mangeshkar had lent her voice to songs in almost all the films she had worked in during her career.

“Lata ji is very dear to all of us. Without her, the music of Hindi films would have been incomplete. It is a great thing that she is being honoured and remembered here. And that too in my lovely Tagore Theatre. It is a great joy for me,” Poonam said.

The actress also shared a personal connection with the iconic theatre, recalling how she had been visiting the venue for concerts since her childhood.

“We used to come here for our concerts since childhood. It is a very special day for me,” she added.

Poonam, who has worked in hundreds of films, further recalled the lasting impact of Lata Mangeshkar's voice on her cinematic journey.

“I have done hundreds of films. Except for one or two films, she has sung in all of them. All of her songs are one of the best. They are very beautiful songs,” she said.

The evening celebrated the timeless melodies of Bollywood and paid tribute to the enduring legacy of Lata Mangeshkar.

For the unversed, legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, fondly known as the 'Nightingale of India' and 'Swar Kokila,' passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92. She died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following multiple organ failure after testing positive for COVID-19.

Her death marked the end of an era in Indian music and prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the country, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders and celebrities.