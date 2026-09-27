Varanasi Tops UP Health Rankings Dashboard For August With 0.81 Score

Varanasi is placed on the top in August rankings of Uttar Pradesh Health Rankings Dashboard with officials stating that the district has seen improvements due to continuous monitoring of health services and coordinated efforts of health workers.

According to the August 2026 data from the Health Department's Uttar Pradesh Health Ranking Dashboard, the district's combined score was 0.81, representing a 30.65 percent increase compared to July. The Health Ranking Dashboard tracks performance of districts based on various health indicators, including maternal and child health, institutional delivery, vaccination, family planning, TB notification, and HIV screening.

Varanasi's Performance on Key Indicators

The key indicators of Varanasi in August 2026 include 100% proportion of pregnant women receiving four or more ANC and haemoglobin tests, 95.95% institutional deliveries, 31.01% CHCs with 70% C-sections, and 65.19% district hospitals with 30% C-sections, officials said. The district also saw 100% achievement of HBNC visits for newborns and 97.98% achievement of complete immunisation. The ratio of Pentavalent-3 and BCG was 1.53; acceptance of permanent family planning method was 1.21 per 1000 eligible couples; reversible family planning method was 17.43 per 1000 eligible couples and there was 100% TB notification rate and 100% HIV screening of pregnant women.

CMO Credits Team Effort for Top Rank

Chief Medical Officer Dr NP Singh stated that Varanasi's top ranking is the result of“continuous monitoring of health services, quality services, and the coordinated efforts of health workers”. He stated that the rankings are being viewed as an inspiration for continued improvement in every health indicator. Indicators that require further improvement will be regularly reviewed, and necessary action will be taken, he said.

Congratulating all medical officers, health workers, ASHAs, and ANMs, as well as all health department personnel for the achievement, he stated that similar efforts will continue, prioritizing the quality of health services and public satisfaction.

Varanasi was followed by Muzaffarnagar and Lucknow, who had same score in the Uttar Pradesh Health Ranking Dashboard (ANI)

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