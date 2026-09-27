Thousands March In Madrid Over Ceuta Migration Crisis

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Thousands of people are taking part in the second "March for Dignity" in the Spanish capital Madrid.

According to Euronews, the protesters are calling for snap general elections and expressing support for Ceuta amid the ongoing migration crisis in the Spanish enclave.

Nearly two months after a large influx of migrants, the situation in Ceuta remains unresolved. Around 8,300 people are currently staying in accommodation centers in the city, while more than 4,000 are estimated to still be living on the streets.

Morocco has accused Spain of creating obstacles to the return of migrants remaining in Ceuta. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares recently met with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, in New York to discuss the issue.

During the talks, Bourita referred to obstacles and disputes that he said were partly supported by members of Spain's political class and were hindering efforts to resolve the situation.

Meanwhile, local authorities continue to patrol the city and provide assistance to people in need.

Image: AP