Trade Ideas Upgrades AI Assistant With A Live Market Read Built On Its Own Data

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 25, 2026 5:08 pm - The AI assistant inside Trade Ideas Pro now gives subscribers a real-time snapshot of market direction and momentum, then lets them build scans using plain voice or text commands, without manual filter setup or symbol lists.

ENCINITAS, Calif. - September 25, 2026- Trade Ideas, the company behind Holly AI trading signals and Trade Ideas Pro, today announced an upgrade to its Holly AI Assistant that brings real-time market context directly into the platform. The assistant now opens with a live read of market conditions based on Trade Ideas' own real-time data. Subscribers can also type or speak what they're looking for in plain English, and the AI Assistant builds the corresponding alert or Top List window for them, without manual filter setup or symbol lists.

Active investors often have to piece together market conditions across multiple screens before deciding what to look for. The upgraded AI Assistant brings that information together in one place, showing where the market stands, how conditions are changing, and providing tools to quickly explore potential opportunities.

What's New: A live market snapshot. When subscribers open the AI Assistant, it identifies whether the market is in pre-market, the regular session, or after hours and summarizes current conditions in plain language. For example, it might report:“Sideways - new highs and new lows are roughly balanced right now.” Expandable“What Changed” and“Watch For” sections provide additional context.

A momentum gauge built on Trade Ideas data. A Market Momentum panel compares activity across the full regular session with the most recent 15 minutes, showing whether new highs or new lows are dominating. A visual gauge ranges from Strongly Bearish to Strongly Bullish.

Updates throughout the trading day. The market snapshot refreshes approximately every five minutes, providing current context during pre-market, the regular trading session, and after hours.

One-click scan ideas. Based on current market conditions, the assistant surfaces scan options such as Momentum Stocks, Bargain Stocks, and Breakout Stocks. A single click opens a configured Top List without requiring users to manually create symbol lists.

Build scans using plain English. Subscribers can describe the alert or Top List they want, and the assistant builds the window for them without manual filter configuration. It can also explain existing alert and Top List configurations and answer questions about using Trade Ideas.

“You get a readout of what's going on the moment you open it, and it's accurate,” said Dan Mirkin, CEO of Trade Ideas.“It's ready in the pre-market and during the market, and it gives you the lay of the land. From there the scans are all done for you. There are no symbol lists, so you're ready to go right off the bat.”

Availability:

The upgraded Holly AI Assistant is available now to Trade Ideas Pro subscribers. No additional download is required.

To see the new features in action, watch the demo on Trade Ideas' X account or visit

About Trade Ideas:

Trade Ideas provides active investors and traders with real-time market data, AI-powered trading signals, customizable stock scanning, strategy backtesting, and market analysis tools. Its technology includes Holly AI, OddsMaker backtesting, and the Trade Ideas Pro platform, designed to help users identify and evaluate market opportunities as they develop.

Trade Ideas was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years from 2017 through 2020.

Trading involves risk. Past performance and backtested results do not guarantee future results. The Holly AI Assistant provides market information and analytical tools and does not provide investment advice.

Media Contact:

Marissa Goodbody

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