Datavare MSG To EMLX Converter Expert Makes Outlook MSG To Apple Mail Migration Easier

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 26, 2026 2:15 am - The new solution features an improved user interface, instructions for beginners, support for 15+ languages and a faster MSG to EMLX conversion for Outlook users who switch to Apple Mail.

NEW DELHI, INDIA – September 26, 2026 – DataVare Software today announced the launch of a new version of its email conversion software that enables quick migration of Outlook MSG files to EMLX format for Apple Mail users. The latest update focuses on usability and accessibility, making it simpler for beginners and non-technical users to convert files, while also delivering faster processing and support for users in various languages.

New Features

The new version of DataVare MSG to EMLX Converter has come with an improved and more intuitive user interface that helps to clear up confusion during the conversion process. A full guided workflow enables novices and non-technical users to understand each step without requiring advanced technical knowledge.

The solution is also available in 15+ languages, which will help users to operate the conversion process more comfortably. The increased speed and ease of conversion further improves the workflow for users working with single or multiple MSG files.

Main Features / Capabilities

As per the official product page, the solution can convert any size of MSG files to EMLX without losing file quality. You can convert one MSG file or multiple files at the same time.

Other features include:

. Conversion of necessary MSG files only.

. Deep file search to find MSG files in folders and subfolders.

. Save converted EMLX files in a user-defined output location.

. Support for systematic conversion and structured output.

. Interactive operation to reduce technical complexity.

. Conversion maintains messages and file quality.

. Standalone operation without the need for additional software.

User Advantages

This update makes it easier for Outlook users to prepare email data for Apple Mail. Batch selection makes it easy to handle a lot of MSG files, and selective conversion gives users more control over which emails are migrated. The guided interface and multi-language availability can also make the process easier for first-time users.

Quote

"Email migration should not require a high level of technical skill. This update is intended to make the conversion workflow clearer, faster and easier to use for people with different technical backgrounds."

Availability

In the case of Apple Mail migration, users can convert Outlook MSG files to EMLX file format with the help of DataVare MSG to EMLX converter. The official product page states it works with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8 and 7, and requires at least 512 MB of memory and 100 MB of free hard-disk space.

About the Company

DataVare Software develops email migration, conversion, backup and data management solutions for users and organizations working with various email platforms and file formats.