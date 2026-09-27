MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 26, 2026 4:31 am - Reputation Return introduces strategic press release methodology designed to maximize AI visibility for aesthetic practices while minimizing marketing investment

MIAMI, FL – September 25, 2026 – As artificial intelligence transforms how patients discover aesthetic treatments, med spa owners are searching for cost-effective ways to appear in AI-generated recommendations. Dr. John Spencer Ellis, founder of Reputation Return, has developed a press release strategy specifically engineered to influence how ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, and other AI platforms recommend medical practices.

"Most med spas think press releases are old-fashioned marketing tools," says Dr. Ellis. "What they don't realize is that AI systems actively crawl news distribution networks when building their knowledge base. A strategically written press release distributed across major outlets becomes part of the information AI uses to make recommendations."

How Press Releases Influence AI Recommendations

AI answer engines like ChatGPT don't generate recommendations from thin air. They synthesize information gathered from across the internet, weighing sources based on authority, consistency, and relevance.

Press releases distributed through major newswire services appear on hundreds of high-authority websites simultaneously. When AI systems encounter the same information about a med spa across multiple trusted news sources, they interpret this as validation of that practice's credibility and relevance.

Research indicates that 84 percent of AI citations originate from earned media placements rather than paid advertising or owned content. This makes strategic press release distribution one of the most efficient methods for building the authority signals AI platforms evaluate when generating recommendations.

"Every press release we distribute for a med spa client appears on 400 to 500 news sites within 24 hours," explains Dr. Ellis. "That's 400 to 500 authority signals telling AI that this practice is newsworthy, credible, and worth recommending to patients."

The Reputation Return Press Release Methodology

Not all press releases influence AI equally. Reputation Return has developed a specific methodology that maximizes AI impact while keeping investment minimal for med spa clients.

Strategic Keyword Integration

Traditional press releases focus on grabbing journalist attention. AI-optimized press releases must also incorporate the specific phrases patients use when asking AI for recommendations. Reputation Return researches the exact queries patients type into ChatGPT-questions like "best med spa for Botox near me" or "where should I get laser skin rejuvenation"-and integrates these naturally throughout each release.

Entity Optimization

AI systems build profiles of businesses based on consistent entity information. Every Reputation Return press release reinforces the med spa's name, location, services, and provider credentials in formats AI can easily extract and associate with the practice.

Answer-Ready Formatting

AI platforms favor content structured to answer questions directly. Reputation Return formats press releases with clear statements that AI can pull verbatim when responding to patient queries. Rather than promotional language, releases contain specific, factual information about treatments, expertise, and patient outcomes.

Maximum Distribution Efficiency

Reputation Return has established relationships with distribution networks that place press releases on major news outlets, healthcare publications, and regional media simultaneously. This blanket approach ensures AI encounters the med spa's information across diverse authoritative sources without requiring massive marketing budgets.

"We've engineered a system where a single press release generates hundreds of authority signals," says Dr. Ellis. "For med spas competing against practices with much larger marketing budgets, this levels the playing field."

Why Traditional Press Releases Fail for AI Visibility

Med spas that attempt press release distribution without understanding AI requirements often see minimal results. Common mistakes include writing releases focused entirely on promotional messaging, failing to incorporate patient search language, distributing through limited channels, and neglecting the structural elements AI needs to extract information.

Dr. Ellis emphasizes that AI-optimized press releases require a fundamentally different approach than traditional media relations.

"A press release designed to get a journalist's attention looks completely different from one designed to influence AI recommendations," he explains. "Most PR agencies haven't adapted to this reality yet. They're still writing releases the same way they did ten years ago, wondering why their clients aren't showing up in ChatGPT."

The Compounding Effect of Consistent Distribution

Reputation Return recommends med spa clients distribute AI-optimized press releases on a regular schedule rather than only when major news occurs. Each release adds another layer of authority signals that accumulate over time.

This consistent presence keeps the practice visible to AI systems as they continuously update their knowledge bases. Practices that distribute quarterly see measurable improvements in AI recommendation frequency within six to twelve months.

Taking Action

For med spas seeking efficient methods to build AI visibility, strategic press release distribution offers one of the highest returns on investment available. Reputation Return's methodology delivers maximum exposure across major outlets while requiring minimal ongoing investment from practice owners.

The practices appearing in ChatGPT recommendations today are those that understood how AI gathers information and positioned themselves accordingly. Press releases remain one of the most powerful tools for influencing that process.

Learn more about AI-optimized press release strategies at reputationreturn.

About Reputation Return

Reputation Return is a leading online reputation management and AI search optimization agency specializing in medical practices, executives, and businesses. Founded by Dr. John Spencer Ellis, the firm helps clients build authoritative digital presences that earn visibility in AI-powered answer engines including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot.