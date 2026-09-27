Southland Symphony Season Opener - 'An American Company'

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 26, 2026 9:09 am - The Southland Symphony Orchestra opens its 2026–27 season with "An American Journey", a special concert exploring the stories, ideals, hopes, and experiences that have helped shape the United States.

Ontario, CA, September 26, 2026 -- The concert will be presented on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at Bethel Congregational Church, 536 N. Euclid Ave., Ontario, CA 91762, under the direction of Dr. Sylvia Lee Mann, Music Director and Conductor.

At the heart of the program is Peter Boyer's powerful multimedia work Ellis Island: The Dream of America, which combines symphony orchestra and visual images with the words of immigrants who entered the United States through Ellis Island. Their real-life recollections are portrayed by actors as the orchestra provides a sweeping musical setting, bringing individual experiences of departure, uncertainty, hope, and new beginnings to life.

The program also features Aaron Copland's Lincoln Portrait, with Terry Weatherby, narrator. One of Copland's most recognized works, Lincoln Portrait combines orchestra with words from Abraham Lincoln's speeches and writings, reflecting on freedom, equality, democracy, and the unfinished work of living into those ideals.

Completing the program will be a new arrangement of "America the Beautiful" by Sylvia Lee Mann, created especially for the Southland Symphony Orchestra.

A timely American story

As the United States observes its 250th anniversary, An American Journey invites audiences to consider the nation not simply through dates and monuments, but through human stories: those seeking a new beginning, those who struggled to expand the meaning of freedom and equality, and those whose lives continue to shape the American story.

For the Southland Symphony Orchestra, presenting Ellis Island: The Dream of America in Ontario has particular meaning. The Inland Empire, like communities throughout the country, has been shaped by generations of people from many places, built lives and families here, and became part of the continuing story of the United States.

Community support needed to bring Ellis Island to the stage

The Southland Symphony is also inviting the community to become part of the story by helping make this ambitious production possible. Unlike a traditional orchestral concert, Ellis Island requires significant additional production resources, including performance rights and materials, multimedia and audiovisual equipment, actors, guest musicians, and technical personnel. The orchestra has established an $18,000 fundraising goal to meet the costs associated with bringing the complete concert production to the community.

Supporters may contribute at any level. Sponsorship opportunities range from $50 "Steerage Passage" supporters through the $1,000+ "Lady Liberty Circle", with various recognition and ticket benefits.

"Ellis Island reminds us that history is made up of individual human lives," said Mann. "These are stories of people who carried hopes, fears, memories, and dreams with them as they began again in a new country. We want our audience not only to hear extraordinary music, but to encounter those voices and consider how their stories connect with our own."

Mann added, "This is also one of the most ambitious productions our orchestra has undertaken. We are inviting our community to help us put it on the stage. People can participate by making a donation, becoming a sponsor, purchasing tickets, and-most importantly-coming to experience this remarkable music and these remarkable stories with us."

Tickets are available now. ($10 general admission and $20 VIP admission).

Concert tickets and contributions toward the Ellis Island project may be made through the Southland Symphony Orchestra. Additional donation options and sponsorship opportunities are also available. The Southland Symphony Orchestra is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Direct link to ticketing/donation platform: