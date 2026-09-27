Ghana Govt Affirms Support For F&B Waste-To-SAF After Feasibility Studies Presented To Presidency

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 26, 2026 5:18 pm - Documents received on behalf of the Presidency by Hon. Nana Yaa Juantuah, Senior Presidential Staffer for Energy, Green Transition and PURC.

Ghana. On Wednesday, 23 September 2026, F&B Bio Recyclage Ltd presented the F&B 2000 TPD Waste-to Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project to the Presidency at the Office of the President in Ghana. F&B also formally submitted the integrated feasibility studies and supporting project documents for the F&B Municipal Solid Waste-to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Project. Hon. Nana Yaa Juantuah, Senior Presidential Staffer in charge of Energy, Green Transition and PURC, received the hard-copy package on behalf of the Presidency and confirmed the Government of Ghana's ultimate support for projects of this kind.

The presentation covered the technical, financial and commercial work carried out since 2021. It set out how the project will convert about 2,000 tonnes per day of municipal solid waste into an estimated 80,000 to 90,000 tonnes per year of ASTM D7566- and CORSIA-compliant SAF at the Tema Industrial Area.

It also showed the project's potential contribution to three national priorities:

i. Waste management: a sustainable, long-term solution for the growing volume of municipal waste in Greater Accra

ii. Energy and industrial development: a new, locally based, low-carbon fuel industry

iii. Jobs and local economy: construction and operational employment, and local content opportunities across the

project's supply chain.

Globally, demand for SAF is growing quickly as the aviation sector works toward its decarbonization goals. Ghana has an opportunity to be an early mover on the continent, turning a domestic waste challenge into a competitive, export-ready industry. The project also aligns with the country's work under ICAO's ACT-SAF Programme and, if built, would be among the first commercial-scale SAF facilities in Africa.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to present this project, and for the Government's affirmation of support for projects like F&B. We look forward to working with Government and our stakeholders to move it toward delivery." Frederick Opoku Agyekum, Project Development Director, F&B Bio Recyclage Ltd.

About F&B Bio Recyclage Ltd. F&B Bio Recylcage Ltd is a registered Special Purpose Entity (SPE) in Ghana with the authority and legal mandate to build, develop, finance, construct, operate and maintain waste recycling facilities (Bio Refinery Plants) export refinery and related infrastructure at the Tema Industrial Enclave.