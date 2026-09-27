Bigg Boss 20: Ekam Bawa Takes A Dig At Rhiti Tiwari's Rs25k Allowance, Says“Rs4-5 Lakh Ke Handbags...

Bigg Boss 20's Rhiti Tiwari is once again Caught up in controversy for remarks about finances and her lifestyle. This comes after she revealed that her father Manoj Tiwari was giving her roughly ₹25,000 a month. Rhiti Tiwari's revelations were met with disbelief by Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa, Rhiti's ex-stepfather.

This controversy comes as an addition to other issues that have been surrounding Rhiti lately, including her fight with contestant Qazi Touqeer.

Rhiti Tiwari's ₹25,000 Allowance Saga

While having a conversation inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, Rhiti stated that her father was providing her with an allowance of about ₹20,000–25,000 per month. Rhiti revealed that she used to eat two ₹10 vada pavs in a day and fill diesel worth only about ₹500 in her vehicle.

She added that her father didn't help her with finances and wanted her to make her own path in life.

Questions Raised by Ekam Bawa about her Lifestyle

In response to the statements made by Rhiti, Ekam Bawa brought out that she owns expensive handbags, luxurious cars like Range Rover and some properties in Mumbai. He also said that she runs a sports business which makes huge sales.

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A post shared by Ekam Bawa (@ekambawaofficial)

He raised questions regarding how her luxurious lifestyle and property could fit into the financial status which Rhiti has revealed in the show. But all the above are claims made by Bawa and there is nothing to verify the information independently.

Statements Made by Ekam Bawa about Rhiti's Family Members

Bawa also talked about his relationship with Rani Tiwari who is the mother of Rhiti. He said that he was living an in-house relationship with Rani from 2020 and then married her on February 18, 2022. He added that he used to stay with both Rani and Rhiti in the same flat from 2020 till 2025.

Qazi Touqeer Clash as Well

Bawa criticised Rhiti about her behavior during diss battle with Qazi Touqeer. The fight took place after Qazi had made a fake medical emergency prank call. Rhiti did not like the prank very much, but it led to a huge fight between them.

On an instagram video he also spoke about Rhiti's recent comment on Qazi stating she don't like him.

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A post shared by Ekam Bawa (@ekambawaofficial)

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.