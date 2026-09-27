Who Is Replacing Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2? Director Spills Major Details On Cast

Prabhas starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' created a massive storm at the box office in 2024. Fans have kept a close watch on the sequel ever since the first part of this Nag Ashwin directed sci-fi film became a huge hit. People were guessing hard about the next twists in the story and the future of the characters. Meanwhile, director Nag Ashwin just dropped a major update about 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

The director confirmed that the sequel will not feature any new characters. The second part will simply take the story forward from the exact point where the first film ended. Nag Ashwin also made it clear that the team has no plans to cast a new face for the 'Sumathi' character, originally played by Deepika Padukone.

Kalki 2 will mount on a bigger scale

Nag Ashwin told a national media outlet that the team plans to make the second part on a much larger scale. The story will progress within the same universe using the original characters. The main focus this time is the emotional depth of the story and how the different character arcs finally merge into one.

The director stated that the second part will be bigger and far more emotional than the first movie. He added that the team needs to put in a lot more hard work for this film.

Nag Ashwin also praised Prabhas. The director called it a 'blessing' that a massive star like Prabhas puts so much faith in his vision.

Who will replace Deepika?

Nag Ashwin did not give a direct answer when asked if another actress will play the 'Sumathi' character instead of Deepika Padukone. However, he clearly mentioned that the film will not add any new characters. As a result, the exact future of Sumathi's character still remains a big mystery.

Earlier, the production house released an official statement saying that Deepika will not be a part of the 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel. The statement mentioned that working together for the second film is not possible, despite the massive success of the first part.

Shooting begins in October

Nag Ashwin shared that the shooting for the second part of 'Kalki 2898 AD' will kick off in October. The team has already sent the call times to the artists. He mentioned that Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan already wrapped up shooting for some specific portions separately earlier this year.

The director added that the wait for Prabhas's shooting schedule is also over. He hopes the team will wrap up the entire shoot by the middle of next year. The makers will announce the final release date only after the shooting concludes.