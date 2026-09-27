New 737 MAX Glitch Raises Landing Concern

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 27 (IANS) A newly identified Boeing 737 MAX software glitch could disable an automated navigation feature after a missed approach, raising fresh safety questions for a jet widely used by Indian carriers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The problem emerged from an update to cockpit software. It can occur when pilots change their planned flight path after abandoning a landing attempt, according to the Journal.

In one scenario, pilots may have to fly manually without some autopilot functions. Industry officials said that could increase the crew's workload at a critical stage, when the aircraft is at low altitude and may also be encountering bad weather.

Boeing has acknowledged the glitch but said it does not pose a safety risk. It notified 737 MAX operators about the issue in late August, the Journal reported, citing a company document.

“We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases,” Boeing said.“Our engineers are working on a software update to permanently address the issue.”

The company is also developing a procedure that would allow pilots to restore the automated navigation feature if it becomes unavailable.

Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have told Boeing they do not want to accept new 737 MAX aircraft carrying the affected software, according to industry officials cited by the Journal. The airlines instead requested an earlier software version.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the problem and will act if necessary, a senior agency official told the newspaper. The review could affect approval of Boeing's newest variants, the MAX 7 and MAX 10, if regulators determine that the glitch creates an unsafe condition.

The FAA approved the MAX 7 for passenger service last month. Boeing Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg has said he expects the MAX 10 to receive regulatory approval soon.

The issue presents a complication for Southwest, which has waited years for the smaller MAX 7 and plans to place it in service next year. Delta, United, American and Alaska Airlines have MAX 10 aircraft on order.

It is not known how many aircraft may be operating with the affected software. Boeing said it was seeking an accurate count because airlines are not required to tell the manufacturer when they install an update.

There are 2,422 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft flying worldwide, according to aviation data firm Cirium. Alaska, American, Southwest and United said none of their aircraft carries the flawed software. Boeing has told airlines they can return to an earlier version.

Boeing told operators in August that it expected to issue further guidance by November and provide a permanent fix in early 2028. The company now says it is trying to accelerate both timelines.

The manufacturer said it first learned of the problem from a MAX operator in November 2024. The issue did not initially meet Boeing's threshold for a safety review. It began a formal review this month after receiving additional feedback and shared its findings with the FAA.

WestJet offered a different assessment.“This is not considered a safety issue, we have standard operating procedures and training to mitigate this type of event,” the Canadian airline said. GE Aerospace, which developed the software, said it was supporting the FAA's evaluation.

The development is closely watched in India because Akasa Air operates an all-Boeing 737 MAX fleet, while Air India Express uses the 737-8 alongside older 737 models. The Journal did not identify any Indian carrier as having aircraft equipped with the affected software, and there is no public indication that flights in India have been disrupted.