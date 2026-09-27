'Unparalleled Contribution In Women Empowerment': Leaders Pay Tribute On Raja Ram Mohan Roy's Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and several Chief Ministers on Sunday paid tributes to social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy, calling him the "pioneer" of the Indian renaissance and crediting him for making an "unparalleled contribution" in women's empowerment.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said: "In the field of social and religious renaissance in India, reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy ji holds a distinctive place. His journalism played the role of showing the right direction to the movements of the Indian freedom struggle. Humble salutations to him on his death anniversary today."

Union Minister Manohar Lal paid homage to Raja Ram Mohan Roy, referring to him as the pioneer of the Indian Renaissance, a great social reformer, educationist, and founder of the Brahmo Samaj.

"The work he did for education and women's empowerment is unparalleled. Through his welfare-oriented thoughts and farsightedness, he made an unparalleled contribution to freeing society from superstition and evil practices; that will always remain inspiring," the Minister wrote on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to the social reformer and remembered him for his fight against social evils like the practice of 'Sati'.

"From the struggle against evil practices like Sati to the promotion of women's dignity and the spread of modern education, he freed society from rigid traditions and showed the path of new consciousness and progress. His vision of building an empowered India through social reform continues to inspire us even today," she said on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said: "Raja Ram Mohan Roy made an unparalleled contribution to the renaissance of Indian society as an eradicator of social evils. He was someone who empowered women, and was a carrier of modern ideas."

"With the establishment of the Brahmo Samaj, his vision towards nation-building and progressive thinking remain exemplary for all of us. Humble tribute on his death anniversary," he added to his post on X.

Paying his salutations to Ram Mohan Roy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said: "Your contribution to the eradication of evil practices like Sati, the promotion of women's education, and laying the foundation of modern ideas is unforgettable. Your thoughts, which ended orthodoxy and established equality and rationality in society, will forever inspire us all to build an egalitarian and progressive society."

Echoing similar thoughts, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also paid tribute to the social reformer.

"Your tireless efforts for women's rights, education, and social equality infused a new consciousness into Indian society. Your life is an inspirational source of dedication to social awakening, education, and human dignity," he said on X.